BIG IRCTC Update: Indian Railways issues NEW ticket booking rules from October 1, mandates Aadhaar authentication for..., here's all you need to know

This recent move by the Indian Railways follows the implementation of mandatory Aadhaar verification for Tatkal ticket bookings, which was introduced in July 2025. Read here to know details.

The Indian Railways is introducing a new measure to curb the misuse of its online ticket booking system and ensure that regular passengers have a fair opportunity to secure tickets from October 1. During the initial 15 minutes after bookings open, anyone attempting to book a general reserved ticket online will be required to undergo Aadhaar verification. This implies that only users with a verified and linked Aadhaar on the IRCTC website or app will be able to book tickets within that specific timeframe. Railway officials have stated that this step is aimed at preventing touts and intermediaries from monopolizing a large number of tickets as soon as reservations open, thereby giving priority to genuine passengers.

No change in ticket bookings from railway station ticket counter

The Railways has also clarified that this new rule exclusively pertains to online bookings. The existing system at railway station ticket counters will remain unchanged, and their operating hours will stay the same. Additionally, the current 10-minute restriction for authorized agents booking tickets on the opening day will continue to be in effect.

Why Indian Railways has announced this new ticket booking rule?

This recent move by the Indian Railways follows the implementation of mandatory Aadhaar verification for Tatkal ticket bookings, which was introduced in July 2025. According to this regulation, passengers are required to complete Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets, and bookings can only be processed through the IRCTC website or mobile app.

Furthermore, authorised agents are prohibited from booking Tatkal tickets during the initial 30 minutes after bookings open. This restriction is specifically enforced for different classes, with AC classes being restricted from 10:00 am to 10:30 am and non-AC classes from 11:00 am to 11:30 am.

In June, the Railways adjusted the rules for reservation charts. These charts are now prepared 8 hours before the train's departure, a change from the previous 4-hour window, which provides waitlisted passengers with more clarity and additional time to organize their travel plans.

Indian Railways working on Passenger Reservation System

Moreover, the Railways is currently in the process of upgrading its Passenger Reservation System (PRS). This upgrade is being developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

Once the new PRS is operational, it will have the capacity to manage ten times the current load. This means it will be able to process over 1.5 lakh tickets per minute and handle more than 40 lakh inquiries per minute.

With the implementation of Aadhaar-based authentication for online bookings and the early preparation of charts, the Railways is striving to create a more transparent, passenger-friendly, and efficient ticketing experience.

How to link Aadhaar to IRCTC account?

To link your Aadhaar card to your IRCTC account, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to the IRCTC official website, www.irctc.co.in

Step 2: From the Menu, click ‘Login’. Enter the ‘User ID’, ‘Password’ and Captcha Code and click ‘Sign In’.

Step 3: From the Menu, click the ‘My Account’ tab and choose the option ‘Authenticate User’.

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar Number or Virtual ID and click on the ‘Verify details and receive OTP’ button.

Step 5: Enter the OTP, click on the consent form and click on ‘Submit’.