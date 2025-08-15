Big GST relief: Two-slab tax to replace current 5–28% rates, Finance Ministry says, 'reduction of taxes on...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal face BIG challenge as BSNL plans to invest Rs 47000 crore in 4G expansion, launches Re 1...

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly slams Jaya Bachchan for pushing a man taking selfie: 'I hope unse ye bartav...'

BLA issues BIG statement after US designates Majeed Brigade as terror group, says, 'Neither surprised nor...'

Bollywood’s biggest child actor worked with Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was abused by her mother, denied food, danced on stage for money, tragically died after..., her name is..

50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sippy calls Amjad Khan aka Gabbar Singh 'CHUHA': 'Itne saare bade log...'

79th Independence Day: Key highlights from PM Modi's address to the nation; focus on employment, innovation and nuclear program

Watch: Jaya Bachchan once scolded 'Aishwarya' in front of everyone, got angry and left event midway, then...; video goes viral

50 years of Sholay: How Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's film gave birth to Bollywood's most timeless villain in Amjad Khan's Gabbar Singh

Prithvi Shaw makes BIG move, set to play from THIS team after 8-month break, it's name is...

79th Independence Day- PM Modi vows to defend farmers, Will he deny access to THESE sectors when he meets Donald Trump?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly slams Jaya Bachchan for pushing a man taking selfie: 'I hope unse ye bartav...'

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly slams Jaya Bachchan for pushing a man taking selfie

BLA issues BIG statement after US designates Majeed Brigade as terror group, says, 'Neither surprised nor...'

BLA issues BIG statement after US designates Majeed Brigade as terror group

Bollywood’s biggest child actor worked with Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was abused by her mother, denied food, danced on stage for money, tragically died after..., her name is..

Bollywood’s biggest child actor was abused by her mother, denied food, danced...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au

HomeIndia

INDIA

Big GST relief: Two-slab tax to replace current 5–28% rates, Finance Ministry says, 'reduction of taxes on...'

The government has sent its proposal on GST rate rationalisation and reforms to the Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted by the GST Council to examine this issue.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 12:46 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Big GST relief: Two-slab tax to replace current 5–28% rates, Finance Ministry says, 'reduction of taxes on...'

TRENDING NOW

The Finance Ministry on Friday put forth the proposal about a simplified, two-tier Goods and Services Tax (GST) system with a "standard" and "merit" slab, alongside special rates for select goods. 

The proposal came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort that the next generation reforms in GST will be unveiled by Diwali, which will provide "substantial" tax relief to the common man and benefit small businesses.

The government has sent its proposal on GST rate rationalisation and reforms to the Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted by the GST Council to examine this issue.

Centre proposes a Two-tier GST system: What is the tax relief?

Key areas identified for next-generation reforms include the rationalisation of tax rates to benefit all sections of society, especially the common man, women, students, middle class, and farmers.

Among the proposals is the reduction of taxes on common man items and aspirational goods. This would enhance affordability, boost consumption, and make essential and aspirational goods more accessible to a wider population.

The end of compensation cess has created fiscal space, providing greater flexibility to rationalise and align tax rates within the GST framework for long-term sustainability, according to the ministry.

The correction of inverted duty structures is aimed at aligning input and output tax rates so that there is a reduction in the accumulation of input tax credit. This would support domestic value addition.

Another key proposal is to resolve classification issues to streamline rate structures, minimise disputes, simplify compliance processes, and ensure greater equity and consistency across sectors.

"The aim is also to provide long-term clarity on rates and policy direction to build industry confidence and support better business planning," according to the ministry.

PM Modi announces GST reforms on Independence Day

PM Modi, in a bold Independence Day declaration, announced the formation of a high-level task force to spearhead next-generation reforms across governance, taxation, and public service delivery.

"This Diwali, I am going to celebrate a double Diwali for you. The countrymen are going to get a big gift, there will be a drastic cut on GST on common household items," he said, signalling sweeping changes in the GST regime. PM Modi emphasised the urgency of reviewing GST rates, calling it the "need of the hour". "GST rates will be reduced drastically. Tax will be reduced for the common people," he declared.

The announcement comes as GST marks its eighth anniversary, having evolved into one of India's most significant post-independence tax reforms. Since its launch in 2017, GST has unified the country's indirect tax structure and significantly improved the ease of doing business, especially for small and medium enterprises.

(Except for the headline and subheads, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff, but directly published from a syndicated feed.)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
79th Independence Day- PM Modi vows to defend farmers, Will he deny access to THESE sectors when he meets Donald Trump?
PM Modi vows to defend farmers: Will he deny access to THESE sectors when he...
This country offers 5 year visa exemption for foreign expats; know benefits, eligibility criteria, more
Vietnam offers 5 year visa exemption for foreign expats; know benefits, eli
Driving Scalable Frontend Innovation and Responsible AI in Software Engineering
Driving Scalable Frontend Innovation and Responsible AI in Software Engineering
What is Majeed Brigade that US has designated as terror group over role in attacks in Pakistan? Who is its leader?
What is Majeed Brigade that US has designated as terror group over role in attac
What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana? Know its benefits and how to apply
What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana? Know its benefits and how to apply
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE