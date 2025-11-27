FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting

Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours, sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana: 'You all should not judge him without...'

Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....

Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: When to watch acclaimed series that Netflix is releasing in three parts; Check release timeline, episode titles, other details

Netflix down in US, India? Thousands of users experience outage as Stranger Things season finale releases

Donald Trump says he's not inviting South Africa to 2026 G-20 summit in Miami

White House Shooting: Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard members in Washington DC

US President Donald Trump's FIRST reaction after two National Guard soldiers shot near White House, says, 'The animal..., pay steep price...'

2 Guardsmen critical after shooting near White House, Trump orders 500 additional National Guard troops to DC

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan 'dead' rumours are fake? Sister Aleema Khan calls off protest at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi; Police assures...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting

Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC

Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours, sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana: 'You all should not judge him without...'

Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours

Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....

Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by police’

Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by po

Andrea Kevichusa, Jaideep Ahlawat's love interest in The Family Man 3, made Bollwyood debut in this film, it bombed at box office, hero was...

The Family Man 3 actress Andrea Kevichusa's first film bombed at box office

Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's all you need to know about his relationships

Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's al

HomeIndia

INDIA

Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....

A massive gold mine has been discovered in Rajasthan's Banswara district, with an estimated 222 tonnes of pure gold. The third gold mine block has been officially confirmed in Kankaria village, Ghatol region, Banswara district, Rajasthan. Geologists have found strong indications of gold ore reserves across a 3-kilometer area, and mining is expected to start soon after the issuance of a mining license. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 09:51 AM IST

Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A massive gold mine has been discovered in Rajasthan's Banswara district, with an estimated 222 tonnes of pure gold. The third gold mine block has been officially confirmed in Kankaria village, Ghatol region, Banswara district, Rajasthan. Geologists have found strong indications of gold ore reserves across a 3-kilometre area, and mining is expected to start soon after the issuance of a mining license. 

Rajasthan's Banswara gold reserve

This discovery is significant, as gold mines have previously been confirmed in Jagpuria and Bhukia, also in Ghatol, making Banswara as a major gold hub.  The estimated gold reserve in Kankaria is approximately 222 tonnes, with potential deposits of copper, nickel, and cobalt. Once operational, Banswara reportedly could supply up to 25% of India's total gold demand, boosting the local economy. The Rajasthan government has issued tenders for a gold mining block in Banswara district, with an estimated reserve of 11.52 crore tonnes of gold ore containing 222.39 tonnes of pure gold. The tender process, which was previously cancelled due to technical deficiencies, has been rescheduled, with applications submitted by October 14 and tender opening on November 3.  

The commencement of Banswara gold mining will attract new investment in several industries such as electronics, petroleum, petrochemicals, batteries, and airbags, creating unprecedented direct and indirect employment opportunities in the district, greatly benefiting local youth.



 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting
Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC
Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours, sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana: 'You all should not judge him without...'
Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours
Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....
Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....
Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: When to watch acclaimed series that Netflix is releasing in three parts; Check release timeline, episode titles, other details
Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: When to watch acclaimed series that...
Netflix down in US, India? Thousands of users experience outage as Stranger Things season finale releases
Netflix down in US, India? Thousands of users experience outage as Stranger...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by police’
Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by po
Andrea Kevichusa, Jaideep Ahlawat's love interest in The Family Man 3, made Bollwyood debut in this film, it bombed at box office, hero was...
The Family Man 3 actress Andrea Kevichusa's first film bombed at box office
Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's all you need to know about his relationships
Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's al
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding postponement, infidelity rumours, here's what we know so far
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding p
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement