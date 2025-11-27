Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....

Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting
INDIA
A massive gold mine has been discovered in Rajasthan's Banswara district, with an estimated 222 tonnes of pure gold. The third gold mine block has been officially confirmed in Kankaria village, Ghatol region, Banswara district, Rajasthan. Geologists have found strong indications of gold ore reserves across a 3-kilometer area, and mining is expected to start soon after the issuance of a mining license.
Rajasthan's Banswara gold reserve
This discovery is significant, as gold mines have previously been confirmed in Jagpuria and Bhukia, also in Ghatol, making Banswara as a major gold hub. The estimated gold reserve in Kankaria is approximately 222 tonnes, with potential deposits of copper, nickel, and cobalt. Once operational, Banswara reportedly could supply up to 25% of India's total gold demand, boosting the local economy. The Rajasthan government has issued tenders for a gold mining block in Banswara district, with an estimated reserve of 11.52 crore tonnes of gold ore containing 222.39 tonnes of pure gold. The tender process, which was previously cancelled due to technical deficiencies, has been rescheduled, with applications submitted by October 14 and tender opening on November 3.
The commencement of Banswara gold mining will attract new investment in several industries such as electronics, petroleum, petrochemicals, batteries, and airbags, creating unprecedented direct and indirect employment opportunities in the district, greatly benefiting local youth.