BIG gift to Uttar Pradesh vehicle owners, Yogi government cancels all online challans issued between..., here's all you need to know

The entire process will be completed within 30 days, following which, vehicle owners will be able to check their challan status on the portal.

In a major relief to Uttar Pradesh vehicle owners, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department on Tuesday announced the cancellation of non-tax e-challans issued between 2017 and 2021.

Officials stated that the cancelled challans will now be accessible on the transport portal under the headings of 'closed-time bar' (for cases pending at the office level where the statute of limitations has passed) and 'disposed–abated' (for cases pending in court).

Cases pertaining to taxes are not covered by this remedy; they will only be resolved in accordance with tax legislation. Vehicle owners will be able to check their challan status on the web after the entire procedure is finished, which should be done in 30 days.

The department has also made it clear that this was only a shutdown, which means that previous challans will not be reopened and no refunds will be issued. All barriers associated with these challans, including permits, vehicle transfers, fitness renewals, and High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), will be instantly eliminated.

According to official data, between 2017 and 2021, 30.52 lakh challans were issued; 17.59 lakh of these have already been resolved, while 12.93 lakh are still outstanding, of which 10.84 lakh are in court and 1.29 lakh are at the office level. These outstanding challenges will be digitally remedied within a predetermined timeframe under the new project.

The action was 'needed and timely,' according to Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh, who spoke to The Indian Express. "The judgment was made in accordance with the law, norms, and regulations. The court had been considering these challans. "We want to give citizens a seamless, secure, and courteous service experience," he stated.

All relevant Motor Vehicle Acts, Governor Ordinances, and Allahabad High Court orders and directives are mentioned in the comprehensive order issued by the Transport Commissioner office.

After a month, visit the e-challan/transport portal for an updated status if your 2017–2021 challan is still listed as pending or blocked on the portal.

Challenges relating to the court: After all departmental inquiries have been addressed, challans that are still pending in court will be designated as 'disposed-abated.'

Office-level difficulties: The challan will be listed as 'closed – time-bar (non-tax)' if it was not submitted to the court and the statute of limitations has passed.

Challans pertaining to taxes are not covered: This remedy is not available for tax-related challans. Only applicable tax laws will be used to settle them. Do you need assistance? For assistance, contact the transport hotline at 149 or stop by the RTO/ARTO office in your area.