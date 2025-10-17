BIG Diwali gift to Assam government employees, 3 percent DA hike announced

According to the Bill, the Commission will help secure Sattra lands from encroachment and disputes through transparent governance. It will also promote sustainable economic growth by supporting heritage tourism and Satriya arts.

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved the Assam Sattra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025, aiming to establish a commission with quasi-judicial powers to protect Vaishnavite monasteries (Sattras) and their lands, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced, as reported by PTI.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister said the proposed Commission would safeguard the sacred heritage institutions, promote their cultural and economic potential, and ensure their preservation for future generations through a balance of modern governance and traditional values.

According to the Bill, the Commission will help secure Sattra lands from encroachment and disputes through transparent governance. It will also promote sustainable economic growth by supporting heritage tourism and Satriya arts.

The Chief Minister said the Commission would also create a digital repository of Sattra lands, artefacts, and manuscripts to ensure global access and long-term preservation.

The Commission will consist of a retired High Court Judge as Chairperson, the Director of Land Requisition, Acquisition and Reforms, Assam (ex-officio) as Member Secretary, two representatives from Sattra institutions nominated by the state government, and a retired Civil Servant (not below the rank of Secretary) with experience in land administration as members.

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, effective from July 1, 2025. With this revision, employees will now receive DA at a rate of 58%.

The Cabinet also approved equity investment of ₹1,272.09 crore by the state government in the joint venture Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Ltd over four years. Additionally, ₹22.74 crore will be released during the current financial year as part of the company’s cash call within the budgeted amount.

The investment aims to establish a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex (Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant) with a capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes per annum at Namrup. The project, worth ₹10,601.40 crore, is expected to generate direct employment for 460 people and another 1,500 on an ad hoc basis.

The Cabinet also sanctioned financial assistance for girl students under the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Aasoni scheme as admission incentives. The benefit will apply to those enrolled in Government and Venture Educational Institutions at the Higher Secondary level, excluding private institutions, as well as for self-financed courses in Government institutions for the 2025–26 session.