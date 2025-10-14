BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape

He was taken into custody on Monday evening and will be presented before a court on Wednesday. Police have also ruled out charges of gang-rape in the case, saying there appears to be a single perpetrator involved in the sexual assault. Read on for more on this.

In a major development in the Durgapur rape case, police have arrested the survivor's male friend with whom she had stepped out of her private medical college. He was taken into custody on Monday evening and will be presented before a court on Wednesday. Police have also ruled out charges of gang-rape in the case, saying there appears to be a single perpetrator involved in the sexual assault. Earlier, it was widely reported that the second-year MBBS student was gang-raped as she went out with the male friend in question.

What did police say on the case?

The arrest of the survivor's friend follows her detailed statement, which helped investigators link key events leading up to the assault. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to five. Sunil Kumar Chowdhury, Police Commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, said in a statement that his team visited the scene of crime and reconstructed the events of the incident. "The mobile phone of the victim has been recovered. We have also collected the clothing and physical appearance details of her friend," he added. The officer further said that forensic and medical reports were awaited. In the statement, he also informed that police are examining all aspects of the crime and interrogating all arrested persons.

What happened with the student in Durgapur?

The survivor, a 23-year-old student who hails from Jaleswar in Odisha, was allegedly raped in a wooded area near her private medical college in Durgapur. As per reports, she and her friend had gone out for dinner when the incident occurred. Police recreated the crime scene with all the arrested accused and are verifying their backgrounds for any criminal history. The rape incident has once again brought West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government under fire as several similar cases have taken place in recent months. Last year, the rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside a state-run medical hospital had triggered protests across the country.