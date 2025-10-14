FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside

Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever: 'When we saw his commitment...'

Delhi: 'Everything happened in...' school van driver in 'shock' after speeding bus crashes into bike, e-rickshaw, school van, 4 injured; watch video

BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape

Rise And Fall: Nayandeep Rakshit beats Aarush Bhola, Manisha Rani, Bali, Akriti Negi to reach penthouse, joins...

BIG win for Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it gets Rs 14000 crore contract from...; set to deliver...

After 'handshake' fiasco in cricket, India-Pakistan hockey players high-five each other in Malaysia | Watch video

Rajasthan: 19 people die after Jaisalmer bus with 57 passengers enroute catches massive fire, many injured

US loses top 10 spot among most powerful passports, slips to..., know which country ranks first

'Less likely than likely': Pat Cummins finally breaks silence on playing Ashes 2025 opener

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Election 2025

Bihar Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Election 2025

DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside

Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as DA hiked to 58%

Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever: 'When we saw his commitment...'

Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape

He was taken into custody on Monday evening and will be presented before a court on Wednesday. Police have also ruled out charges of gang-rape in the case, saying there appears to be a single perpetrator involved in the sexual assault. Read on for more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 09:34 PM IST

BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape
The survivor is a student at IQ City Medical College in Durgapur.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major development in the Durgapur rape case, police have arrested the survivor's male friend with whom she had stepped out of her private medical college. He was taken into custody on Monday evening and will be presented before a court on Wednesday. Police have also ruled out charges of gang-rape in the case, saying there appears to be a single perpetrator involved in the sexual assault. Earlier, it was widely reported that the second-year MBBS student was gang-raped as she went out with the male friend in question.

What did police say on the case?

The arrest of the survivor's friend follows her detailed statement, which helped investigators link key events leading up to the assault. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to five. Sunil Kumar Chowdhury, Police Commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, said in a statement that his team visited the scene of crime and reconstructed the events of the incident. "The mobile phone of the victim has been recovered. We have also collected the clothing and physical appearance details of her friend," he added. The officer further said that forensic and medical reports were awaited. In the statement, he also informed that police are examining all aspects of the crime and interrogating all arrested persons.

What happened with the student in Durgapur?

The survivor, a 23-year-old student who hails from Jaleswar in Odisha, was allegedly raped in a wooded area near her private medical college in Durgapur. As per reports, she and her friend had gone out for dinner when the incident occurred. Police recreated the crime scene with all the arrested accused and are verifying their backgrounds for any criminal history. The rape incident has once again brought West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government under fire as several similar cases have taken place in recent months. Last year, the rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside a state-run medical hospital had triggered protests across the country.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Coldrif Cough Syrup Case: ED raids 7 Chennai locations linked to Sresan Pharma
Coldrif Cough Syrup Case: ED raids 7 Chennai locations linked to Sresan Pharma
India's retail inflation drops to 1.54% in September, lowest in 8 years
India's retail inflation drops to 1.54%, lowest in over 8 years
IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...
IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals...
Gautam Gambhir birthday: Step inside team India coach’s Rs 20 crore Delhi mansion with private gym, spa, memorabilia wall and...
Gautam Gambhir birthday: Inside team India coach’s Rs 20 crore Delhi mansion
Ameesha Patel shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan; takes a jibe at 'temporary bonds' in Bollywood: 'Golden days when friendship..'
Ameesha Patel shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE