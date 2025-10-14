DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside
Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever: 'When we saw his commitment...'
Delhi: 'Everything happened in...' school van driver in 'shock' after speeding bus crashes into bike, e-rickshaw, school van, 4 injured; watch video
BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape
Rise And Fall: Nayandeep Rakshit beats Aarush Bhola, Manisha Rani, Bali, Akriti Negi to reach penthouse, joins...
BIG win for Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it gets Rs 14000 crore contract from...; set to deliver...
After 'handshake' fiasco in cricket, India-Pakistan hockey players high-five each other in Malaysia | Watch video
Rajasthan: 19 people die after Jaisalmer bus with 57 passengers enroute catches massive fire, many injured
US loses top 10 spot among most powerful passports, slips to..., know which country ranks first
'Less likely than likely': Pat Cummins finally breaks silence on playing Ashes 2025 opener
INDIA
He was taken into custody on Monday evening and will be presented before a court on Wednesday. Police have also ruled out charges of gang-rape in the case, saying there appears to be a single perpetrator involved in the sexual assault. Read on for more on this.
In a major development in the Durgapur rape case, police have arrested the survivor's male friend with whom she had stepped out of her private medical college. He was taken into custody on Monday evening and will be presented before a court on Wednesday. Police have also ruled out charges of gang-rape in the case, saying there appears to be a single perpetrator involved in the sexual assault. Earlier, it was widely reported that the second-year MBBS student was gang-raped as she went out with the male friend in question.
The arrest of the survivor's friend follows her detailed statement, which helped investigators link key events leading up to the assault. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to five. Sunil Kumar Chowdhury, Police Commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, said in a statement that his team visited the scene of crime and reconstructed the events of the incident. "The mobile phone of the victim has been recovered. We have also collected the clothing and physical appearance details of her friend," he added. The officer further said that forensic and medical reports were awaited. In the statement, he also informed that police are examining all aspects of the crime and interrogating all arrested persons.
The survivor, a 23-year-old student who hails from Jaleswar in Odisha, was allegedly raped in a wooded area near her private medical college in Durgapur. As per reports, she and her friend had gone out for dinner when the incident occurred. Police recreated the crime scene with all the arrested accused and are verifying their backgrounds for any criminal history. The rape incident has once again brought West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government under fire as several similar cases have taken place in recent months. Last year, the rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside a state-run medical hospital had triggered protests across the country.