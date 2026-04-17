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BIG defeat for Modi govt! Women's Reservation Bill falls in Lok Sabha, what will BJP do now?

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division, which saw 298 members support the bill while 230 voted against it. What will BJP do now?

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 08:45 PM IST

BIG defeat for Modi govt! Women's Reservation Bill falls in Lok Sabha, what will BJP do now?
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The Women’s Reservation Bill was defeated in the Special Parliament Session, as it fell short of the required two-thirds majority to pass in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The implementation of a 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies, with the government tabling a legislative package following a division of votes that saw only 278 'AYEs' out of 489. 

Women's Reservation Bill fails in the Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division, which saw 298 members support the bill while 230 voted against it. "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said.

A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting. Lok Sabha on Friday resumed discussion on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026.

While motions for the introduction of Constitution Amendment Bills are adopted by a simple majority, a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting is required for the adoption of effective clauses and motions for consideration and passing of these Bills.

After the Lok Sabha did not pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had no intention to pursue the two other bills. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the opposition parties over their stance on the bills to implement women's reservation from the 2029 general elections and said that when they fight the next elections, they will face the wrath of women. Replying to the marathon debate in Lok Sabha on the three bills, Amit Shah accused the opposition parties of trying to create a south versus north narrative over delimitation and proposed an increase in seats and said the southern states have as much right over this house as the northern states do.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had said that the government's push is an "attempt to bypass the caste census". "The first truth is that this is not a women's bill. This has nothing to do with the empowerment of women. This is an attempt to change the electoral map of India. Actually, it is a shameful act," he said. What is being attempted here is a bypass of the caste census. What they are trying to do is they are trying to avoid giving power, giving representation to my OBC brothers and sisters, and take away from them."Gandhi also claimed that the government was using women’s reservation as a cover to pursue political objectives and retain power. 

Women's Reservation Bill: What will the BJP do?

Immediate reaction would likely blame the Opposition, as the BJP can’t be seen as anti-reservation. With the Women's Reservation Bill couldn't get majority in the Lok Sabha, the BJP could reintroduce it with tweaks to address opposition demands, may implement it immediately without waiting for delimitation, add an OBC sub-quota within the 33%, or extend it to the Rajya Sabha/Legislative Councils. They could concede that even one could split the opposition; Since the ordinance route is ruled out, the BJP would either negotiate harder or wait till after the next election for better numbers.

 

(This is breaking news)

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Will PM Modi resign after Women’s Reservation Bill is defeated in Lok Sabha? What constitution says about collective responsibility and government survival?
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