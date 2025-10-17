FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

BIG day for India as Tejas Mk1A to witness maiden flight off from…, China and Pakistan on alert

The aircraft will be replaced by the newly developed Tejas MK-1A, a modern Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) designed and built in India under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 01:05 PM IST

BIG day for India as Tejas Mk1A to witness maiden flight off from…, China and Pakistan on alert
India has officially retired its iconic MiG-21 fighter jets after more than six decades of service. The aircraft will be replaced by the newly developed Tejas MK-1A, a modern Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) designed and built in India under the “Make in India” initiative.

New Chapter for Indian Defence

The Tejas MK-1A, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), features advanced radar systems, modern avionics, precision strike capability, and electronic warfare suites. The aircraft can fly at speeds exceeding 2,200 kilometres per hour, allowing it to respond swiftly to any aerial threat.

HAL has completed all flight and system tests for the Tejas MK-1A. The fighter jet includes more than 65% Indian-made components and will be fitted with indigenous weapons, including the BrahMos missile.

The first squadron of Tejas MK-1A aircraft will be stationed at the Nal Airbase in Bikaner, Rajasthan,  a move considered strategically important.

Rs 62,370 crore Defence Deal

On September 25, the Ministry of Defence signed a major contract with HAL to procure 97 Tejas MK-1A jets worth Rs 62,370 crore. The order includes 68 single-seater aircraft and 29 twin-seater trainer versions.

To boost production, four new GE-404 engines from General Electric have already arrived in India, with 12 more expected by the end of the financial year.

Boosting IAF’s Firepower

In addition, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing the Astra Mark-2 missile for the Indian Air Force. With a range of over 200 kilometres, this missile will be deployed on both Sukhoi and Tejas aircraft.

The Ministry of Defence is expected to approve the purchase of around 700 Astra Mark-2 missiles soon, which would greatly enhance the Indian Air Force’s Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat capability.

