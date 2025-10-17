BIG day for India as Tejas Mk1A to witness maiden flight off from…, China and Pakistan on alert

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here
Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers
Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife
Meet actor, who refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years due to this shocking reason, reunited with him only when...
Who is Noor Wali Mehsud? Elusive TTP chief who SHOCKED Pakistan after appearing alive on TV after surviving suspected airstrike
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more ahead of Perth game
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Mukesh Sahni’s VIP throws seat puzzle into Mahagathbandhan, how may it benefit NDA?
Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vikas Kohli? His brother’s reaction raises eyebrows
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...
Rashmika Mandanna tries to hide her engagement ring during Thamma promotions on Bigg Boss 19, fans say 'Vijay Deverakonda is lucky man'
INDIA
The aircraft will be replaced by the newly developed Tejas MK-1A, a modern Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) designed and built in India under the 'Make in India' initiative.
India has officially retired its iconic MiG-21 fighter jets after more than six decades of service. The aircraft will be replaced by the newly developed Tejas MK-1A, a modern Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) designed and built in India under the “Make in India” initiative.
The Tejas MK-1A, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), features advanced radar systems, modern avionics, precision strike capability, and electronic warfare suites. The aircraft can fly at speeds exceeding 2,200 kilometres per hour, allowing it to respond swiftly to any aerial threat.
HAL has completed all flight and system tests for the Tejas MK-1A. The fighter jet includes more than 65% Indian-made components and will be fitted with indigenous weapons, including the BrahMos missile.
The first squadron of Tejas MK-1A aircraft will be stationed at the Nal Airbase in Bikaner, Rajasthan, a move considered strategically important.
On September 25, the Ministry of Defence signed a major contract with HAL to procure 97 Tejas MK-1A jets worth Rs 62,370 crore. The order includes 68 single-seater aircraft and 29 twin-seater trainer versions.
To boost production, four new GE-404 engines from General Electric have already arrived in India, with 12 more expected by the end of the financial year.
In addition, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing the Astra Mark-2 missile for the Indian Air Force. With a range of over 200 kilometres, this missile will be deployed on both Sukhoi and Tejas aircraft.
The Ministry of Defence is expected to approve the purchase of around 700 Astra Mark-2 missiles soon, which would greatly enhance the Indian Air Force’s Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat capability.