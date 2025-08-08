Twitter
INDIA

BIG conspiracy against India? suspicious 'Made in China' drone seized on Indo-Pakistan Jaisalmer border ahead of 15 August

Days before Independence Day celebrations (August 15), security agencies have recovered a drone on the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 01:54 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Days before Independence Day celebrations (August 15), security agencies have recovered a drone on the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. The drone was seized from a location just 20 km from the International Border, in an uninhabited area of Sector South of Jaisalmer, on Thursday evening.

Sources said ‘Made in China’ is written on the drone, though no official statement has yet been issued by the BSF or local police, said sources on Friday. The discovery comes amid heightened security along the border. Authorities are investigating when and how the drone reached the spot, whether it fell recently or had been sent earlier.

Jaisalmer Police and BSF are jointly probing its range, feed, and controlling source. A technical examination is also underway to determine the type of camera and equipment installed. Given existing restrictions on civilian drone flying in border areas, agencies suspect it may have been used for spying.

Series of security alerts in Rajasthan borders

This is the third major security alert in Rajasthan’s border areas within a week. Four days ago, security forces in Sriganganagar recovered a heroin packet weighing over half a kilogram, valued between Rs 2.5 and Rs 3 crore. Three days ago, police arrested Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Uttarakhand, near the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) centre in Jaisalmer. Posted at the DRDO guest house, he had been under suspicion for a long time and is now accused of spying for Pakistan. He has been shifted to Jaipur for interrogation.

Officials point out that after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has intensified drone-based activities near the Rajasthan border, prompting agencies to maintain heightened vigilance. Due to this, security agencies have become more alert about drone flying and other spying attempts here.

The latest recovery underscores ongoing threats from cross-border smuggling and espionage operations, said officials. And security has been heightened around key Defence installations, and all movements in border areas are under tight surveillance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

 

 

