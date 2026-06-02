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Big Change for Foreigners in India: New immigration rules say 180-day Visa holders must register before their stay expires

The foreigners on a visa for more than 180 days with a stipulation that "each stay shall not exceed 180 days" and who wish to stay in India beyond that period on any single occasion or in the aggregate in a calendar year shall have to register "anytime before the expiry of 180 days".

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 09:29 AM IST

Big Change for Foreigners in India: New immigration rules say 180-day Visa holders must register before their stay expires
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The Union Home Ministry has amended the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025. Under the new rule notified on Monday, foreigners entering India on a visa valid for 180 days or less must now register “any time before the expiry of the said period of 180 days” if they wish to extend their stay beyond the visa period.

Govt amends Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025: What does it say?

"... the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the said rules), in rule 12, ' (a) in sub-rule (1), ' (i) in the third proviso, for the words "within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of his arrival in India", the words "any time before the expiry of the said period of one hundred and eighty days" shall be substituted," the notification published in the gazette said.

As reported by PTI, the foreigners on a visa for more than 180 days with a stipulation that "each stay shall not exceed 180 days" and who wish to stay in India beyond that period on any single occasion or in the aggregate in a calendar year shall have to register "anytime before the expiry of 180 days". The new rule has now made it clear that such registration will be granted "only in emergent circumstances.

Who it applies to:

Parents who are foreigners - Where either or both parents are foreign nationals, and the child is born in India

Hospitals/Nursing homes/Medical institutions - Any facility providing medical, lodging or sleeping facilities

What the rule says:

For foreign parents + child born in India, the previous rule was that parents had to electronically intimate the registration officer within 30 days of birth to avail visa services like a new visa/exit permission via the portal/app. According to the new rule, they get relief from this 30-day intimation rule if either parent is an Indian citizen and that parent wishes to retain Indian citizenship for the child.

New condition: If the child later acquires citizenship of a foreign country while in India, either parent must inform the registration officer within 30 days of the child acquiring foreign citizenship. For hospitals/medical institutions, reporting requirements and administrative procedures have been revised. Mixed nationality parents who want Indian citizenship for their child get an exemption from the 30-day birth notification. But if the child later takes foreign citizenship, 30-day intimation becomes mandatory again.

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