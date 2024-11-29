Work on BSNL’s 5G network is also advancing rapidly, with trial phases nearing completion

BSNL is making significant progress in strengthening its 4G network and preparing for 5G. Since the rollout of its 4G services in September 2022, over 50,000 4G sites have been installed, and 41,957 are now operational as of October 2024. This information was shared in the Parliament recently.

Work on BSNL’s 5G network is also advancing rapidly, with trial phases nearing completion. According to the company, the rollout aligns with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, focusing on self-reliance. Most 4G sites across the country are ready, ensuring users experience improved connectivity. The supply of 4G equipment began in September 2023, and BSNL aims to deliver quality services at affordable prices.

BSNL is also working on an AI-powered chatbot to enhance customer support. The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has been tasked with providing strategies for implementing the 4G network. Interim reports have been shared with BSNL’s management to ensure the rollout is effective and efficient.

Regarding 5G, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently made a video call using BSNL’s 5G network. However, concerns about delays persist. Addressing these, Scindia emphasised the focus on delivering a fast and reliable network.

BSNL is determined to provide better network quality to its users while maintaining affordability, promising a brighter future for telecommunications in India.