Big cat enters college in Srinagar, authorities close it for two days

Headlines

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos with groom Salim Karim go viral

PM Modi, LS Speaker OM Birla, Congress President Kharge pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma refuses to comment on Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'It's a free nation but...'

TMC MGNREGA protest begins today; sit-in to be live-streamed: Check latest developments

Nitesh Tiwari addresses criticism around Bawaal for its Holocaust references: 'People were overtly nitpicking...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nitesh Tiwari addresses criticism around Bawaal for its Holocaust references: 'People were overtly nitpicking...'

SBI PO 2023 registrations: Know how to apply for State Bank of India's Probationary Officers posts at sbi.co.in

Alia Bhatt recalls Mahesh Bhatt’s low phase, talks about Soni Razdan’s struggles: ‘He barely had any money…’

Healthy vegetarian food alternatives for meat lovers

Bollywood actresses and their favourite foods

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 7 actors who portrayed Mahatma Gandhi on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma refuses to comment on Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'It's a free nation but...'

Nitesh Tiwari addresses criticism around Bawaal for its Holocaust references: 'People were overtly nitpicking...'

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to possibility of casting Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut together: ‘Main mar hi jaaunga agar…’

HomeIndia

India

Big cat enters college in Srinagar, authorities close it for two days

CAT CALL: Forest officials hired hunters to trap the leopard, sadly cat was shot down by hunter

article-main
Latest News

Kapil Panwar

Updated: Jul 03, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A leopard, which had entered inside the building of a government medical college in Srinagar town of Garhwal district in Uttarakhand on Sunday, was shot dead on Tuesday. Sources said that the leopard had entered the administration section of the building which has around 80 rooms on Sunday morning. Since the leopard had entered the building on Sunday there were no students inside the building but a meeting of college officials was scheduled for the same day at around 10 am. Some employees of the college were present inside the building when the leopard made it way inside the compound and attacked one of the employees.

The security guards swung into action immediately and closed all five gates of the building. The college officials then informed the police and forest department about the incident and they reached the spot to search for the leopard. But the police and forest teams were not equipped with proper equipment and as a result of this two more people were left injured by the leopard. The forest department officials then tried to catch the leopard by putting up a cage but they failed in their plan.

The college remained closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the presence of leopard inside the building. On Tuesday, the forest department launched a door-to-door search operation to capture the big cat but the forest department looked helpless in its attempt to catch the leopard. It is surprising to know that the forest department officials were carrying just a net and a gun to capture the leopard. Finally, when the leopard was finally spotted by forest department personnel, two private hunters who were brought by the department to catch the leopard opened fire at the big cat which resulted in its death.

TRAGIC DEATH
Well-known hunter Joy Hakil said that the leopard was trying to attack the forest department officials and this prompted his fellow hunter Azhar Ahmed to shoot down the leopard

Well-known hunter Joy Hakil said that the leopard was trying to attack the forest department officials and this prompted his fellow hunter Azhar Ahmed to shoot down the leopard. Joy expressed grief over the death of leopard and said that a belt was already wrapped around the neck of leopard and he was sick and injured because of that. Joy added that this was the main reason why the leopard came out from the forest towards the residential area.

— Zee Media Newsroom

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup 2023: How many players from each team are permitted to bat and bowl in the warm-up games?

Australia recall ‘Ashwin duplicate’ Mahesh Pithiya ahead of World Cup, Baroda spinner declines offer

Lived in chawl even after becoming star, producers would wait outside toilet to sign him, can you recognize this actor?

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2023: 5 life lessons from India's second PM

This Australian batter replaces injured Ashton Agar in Australia's World Cup squad; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE