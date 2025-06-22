The three terrorists who killed 26 people in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 have been identified by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the deadliest attack on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The anti-terror agency has arrested two people for sheltering the terrorists.

The three terrorists who killed 26 people in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 have been identified by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the deadliest attack on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The three terrorists who killed 26 people in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 have been identified by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the deadliest attack on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The NIA has found them to be Pakistanis having affiliations with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba. This has been one of the major breakthroughs in the inhumane attack by the anti-terror agency who stated it has arrested two people for sheltering the terrorists.

Who were the Pahalgam attack terrorists?

In its official statement, the NIA said, “The two men - Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote, Pahalgam and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, Pahalgam - have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).”

Giving details of the two arrested persons, the NIA added, “Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three-armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, as per NIA investigations. The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever.”

The NIA two arrested the accused under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which relates to punishment for harboring a terrorist. The terrorists had taken shelter in a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before they carried out the planned attack, which, the officials said, were consciously executed to eliminate victim based on a particular religious identity. The arrested persons, Parvaiz and Bashir, revealed the identities of the armed assailants. The NIA has also said that further investigation into the case is ongoing.

The heinous attack was carried out at Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, famous as ‘Mini Switzerland’. The attack left 26 tourists dead, among whom, 16 were seriously injured. It is considered one of the deadliest attacks in recent years.