BIG breakthrough in Faridabad terror module case, woman doctor arrested after AK-47 found in car

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hema Malini reaches Breach Candy Hospital to meet Dharmendra amid his health concerns - Watch viral video

Dharmendra recommended Amitabh Bachchan to Ramesh Sippy for blockbuster Sholay, Jai's role was firstly given to superstar...

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: BJP strongholds face crucial test, THESE candidates to be game changer on these seats; key constituencies to watch

Dharmendra vs Hema Malini: Who is richer? Know their net worth

Advanced Treatments for Heart Disease in Mumbai — Why a Superspeciality Hospital Makes the Difference

IPL 2026: List of teams that might appoint new skipper for next season

11:11 Portal Opens on November 11: Know meaning, spiritual power, how to manifest your desires on this day

Bihar Election 2025: 3.7 Crore voters to decide fate of 1,302 candidates in Second phase, Tejashwi, Rahul Target ECI

Major update from Sunny Deol's team on Dharmendra's health condition: 'He's under...'

Another massive explosives haul in Faridabad, police seize over 2500 kg ammonium nitrate from J-K doctor's house

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Elections 2025, Phase 2: Voting on Nov 11, check timings, key candidates and more

Bihar Elections 2025, Phase 2: Voting on Nov 11, check timings, key candidates a

Hema Malini reaches Breach Candy Hospital to meet Dharmendra amid his health concerns - Watch viral video

Hema Malini reaches Breach Candy Hospital to meet Dharmendra - Watch

Dharmendra recommended Amitabh Bachchan to Ramesh Sippy for blockbuster Sholay, Jai's role was firstly given to superstar...

Dharmendra recommended Amitabh Bachchan to Ramesh Sippy for blockbuster Sholay

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year

Dharmendra at 89: From Prakash Kaur-Hema Malini, Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra at 89: From Prakash Kaur-Hema Malini, Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Kara

From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025

From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025

HomeIndia

INDIA

BIG breakthrough in Faridabad terror module case, woman doctor arrested after AK-47 found in car

Shaheen is the third doctor to be arrested in the sensational case. On Monday, police said explosives were found at the residence of Dr. Muzammil Shakil, who had rented the house in Dhauj about three months ago.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 06:11 PM IST

BIG breakthrough in Faridabad terror module case, woman doctor arrested after AK-47 found in car
The woman has been identified as Dr. Shaheen.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Police have arrested a woman doctor from Lucknow for her suspected role in a vast terror module spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, an AK-47 rifle was recovered from a Swift Dzire car belonging to the woman, who has been identified as Dr. Shaheen. The development comes as more than 2,900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate -- which is used to make bombs -- has been seized from two houses in separate villages of Faridabad.

Shaheen is the third doctor to be arrested in the sensational case. On Monday, police said explosives were found at the residence of Dr. Muzammil Shakil, who had rented the house in Dhauj about three months ago. Shakil, reportedly an MBBS graduate, had been teaching at Al-Falah University of Dhauj -- a privately-run institute recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). He was taken into custody by the Jammu & Kashmir Police on October 30 after the arrest of Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, another accused linked to the same terror network. Police said that information obtained during the interrogation of the two accused led to the recovery operation in Faridabad.

'White collar terror ecosystem'

According to news agency PTI, an official associated with the case said: "The investigation has revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries." The official added: "Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying persons, to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procurement of arms/ammunition and material for preparing IEDs." As part of the operation, investigators are also conducting raids in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Shopian as well as in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Elections 2025, Phase 2: Voting on Nov 11, check timings, key candidates and more
Bihar Elections 2025, Phase 2: Voting on Nov 11, check timings, key candidates a
Hema Malini reaches Breach Candy Hospital to meet Dharmendra amid his health concerns - Watch viral video
Hema Malini reaches Breach Candy Hospital to meet Dharmendra - Watch
Dharmendra recommended Amitabh Bachchan to Ramesh Sippy for blockbuster Sholay, Jai's role was firstly given to superstar...
Dharmendra recommended Amitabh Bachchan to Ramesh Sippy for blockbuster Sholay
Dharmendra vs Hema Malini: Who is richer? Know their net worth
Dharmendra vs Hema Malini: Who is richer? Know their net worth
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: BJP strongholds face crucial test, THESE candidates to be game changer on these seats; key constituencies to watch
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: BJP strongholds face crucial test, THESE candidates
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
Dharmendra at 89: From Prakash Kaur-Hema Malini, Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra at 89: From Prakash Kaur-Hema Malini, Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Kara
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE