BIG breakthrough in Faridabad terror module case, woman doctor arrested after AK-47 found in car

Shaheen is the third doctor to be arrested in the sensational case. On Monday, police said explosives were found at the residence of Dr. Muzammil Shakil, who had rented the house in Dhauj about three months ago.
Police have arrested a woman doctor from Lucknow for her suspected role in a vast terror module spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, an AK-47 rifle was recovered from a Swift Dzire car belonging to the woman, who has been identified as Dr. Shaheen. The development comes as more than 2,900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate -- which is used to make bombs -- has been seized from two houses in separate villages of Faridabad.
Shaheen is the third doctor to be arrested in the sensational case. On Monday, police said explosives were found at the residence of Dr. Muzammil Shakil, who had rented the house in Dhauj about three months ago. Shakil, reportedly an MBBS graduate, had been teaching at Al-Falah University of Dhauj -- a privately-run institute recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). He was taken into custody by the Jammu & Kashmir Police on October 30 after the arrest of Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, another accused linked to the same terror network. Police said that information obtained during the interrogation of the two accused led to the recovery operation in Faridabad.
According to news agency PTI, an official associated with the case said: "The investigation has revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries." The official added: "Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying persons, to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procurement of arms/ammunition and material for preparing IEDs." As part of the operation, investigators are also conducting raids in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Shopian as well as in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.