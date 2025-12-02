BIG breakthrough for India, DRDO successfully tests fighter aircraft escape system, WATCH

India slams Pakistan over Sri Lanka aid flight claims: 'Given the urgency...'
INDIA
The DRDO successfully carried out a high-speed rocket-sled test of a fighter aircraft escape system which reached a controlled velocity of 800 km/h. This test put India among the nations with advanced in-house escape system testing capability.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully carried out a high-speed rocket-sled test of a fighter aircraft escape system at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh.The test reached a controlled velocity of 800 km/h and validated canopy severance, ejection sequencing and full aircrew recovery.
The DRDO conducted the test in collaboration with the Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). “This complex dynamic test places India in an elite club of nations with advanced in-house escape system testing capability," a statement from the Ministry of Defence said.
Dynamic ejection tests are more demanding than static tests, such as the net test or the zero-zero test, which requires the pilot to eject a ground zero without moving. Meanwhile, dynamic ejection tests are harder because they evaluate the real-world performance of the aircraft's ejection seats and crew escape systems.
They are considered a key measure of the performance of ejection seats and canopy-severance systems. Canopy Severance System (CSS) is part of the pilot's escape aid system in aircraft. It is designed to rescue the pilot in shortest possible time during in-flight and on-ground emergencies in combat aircraft.