FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut

Ozak AI Hits $4M Milestone at $0.012—The Numbers That Prove This is 2025's Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity

When is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check significance, muhurat, and more

Who is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi singer shot in stomach, Godara gang claims responsibility of crime due to his involvement in...

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer shares 3 worst core exercises, the last one might make your waist look bigger

Tata vs Ambani in Quick Commerce: Who will win, which companies are challenging them?

US President Donald Trump to visit Japan for three-day trip on..., set to meet PM Takaichi, Emperor Naruhito, what's on agenda?

Asia Cup trophy row: Ahead of November's ICC meeting, Mohsin Naqvi sends out stern message to BCCI, calls out 'petty politics aimed to...'

BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, drop duties on Russian oil imports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities

Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural gl

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks

Ozak AI Hits $4M Milestone at $0.012—The Numbers That Prove This is 2025's Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity

Ozak AI Hits $4M at $0.012: The Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity of 2025?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, drop duties on Russian oil imports

Donald Trump may slash tariffs on India to 15% and lift penalties on Russian oil imports as Washington and New Delhi near a breakthrough trade deal before the APEC summit.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 02:20 PM IST

BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, drop duties on Russian oil imports
Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi at the White House. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid an escalating trade war with China and harsh criticism at home, US President Donald Trump is likely to slash tariffs on India to 15% and remove the punitive tariffs of 25% for buying Russian oil. If reports are to be believed, the Trump administration is mulling the idea after being assured that New Delhi would stop buying crude oil from Moscow and import energy from the US. In what may be called a big breakthrough reached unofficially in back-channel talks between the topmost officials of the two countries, Washington is ready to backtrack. The most important point yet to be decided is the timeline on how India would gradually reduce its purchase of Russian oil and increase energy sources from the US.

US-India trade deal

If media reports are to be believed, the two sides are in the last leg of the talks that may be wrapped up in a few days, just before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum summit at the end of this month. However, the most serious stumbling block in the process remains. The two sides are yet to resolve the differences on the issue of agricultural products. While the US continues to demand that India open its farm sector, New Delhi has put its foot down. Though India has indicated to accept some of the US demands like buying soybeans, soybean oil, canola oil and chicken products, it is not ready to allow genetically modified (GM) food. 

Will India open farm sector?

Analysts believe the US is upset with higher tariffs on agricultural produce while its own farm sector is beyond access. Washington has pressed India to open its farm sector. It wants to sell wheat, corn, cotton, soybeans, soybean oil, canola oil, dairy, and poultry products, besides apples and some other fruits. 
Experts believe India can placate the US by allowing some concessions as below:

  • India can relax import restrictions on some of the agricultural products like pulses, nuts, and wine. 
  • It can also buy soybeans, soybean oil, canola oil, and apples. 
  • It will be difficult for India to allow US wheat exporters, considering the domestic producers. 
  • However, India can buy corn. As India has started mixing 20% of ethanol with petrol and diesel, it needs a massive quantity of corn. Most of its maize production is consumed by the chicken feed sector. So, India can allow US corn exporters lest its own farms come under pressure. 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Feeling sluggish after Diwali celebrations? Try THESE detox foods to refresh your body naturally
Feeling sluggish after Diwali celebrations? Try THESE detox foods to refresh you
Good news for Android users: Google rolls out October update with improved security, wallet app live travel information and more, here's all you need to know
Good news for Android users: Google rolls out October update, check details here
Entrepreneur accuses Delhi airport customs officials of rude conduct, shares viral video
Entrepreneur accuses Delhi airport customs officials of rude conduct, shares vir
Meet man, son of tea seller, who had to walk 70 kms to attend school, cracked UPSC exam thrice without any coaching, became IAS officer with AIR...
Meet man, son of tea seller, who had to walk 70 kms to attend school, cracked...
Hyderabad man wins hearts after ordering sweets just to gift them to delivery agents
Hyderabad man wins hearts after ordering sweets just to gift them to delivery ag
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE