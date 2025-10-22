BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, drop duties on Russian oil imports

Donald Trump may slash tariffs on India to 15% and lift penalties on Russian oil imports as Washington and New Delhi near a breakthrough trade deal before the APEC summit.

Amid an escalating trade war with China and harsh criticism at home, US President Donald Trump is likely to slash tariffs on India to 15% and remove the punitive tariffs of 25% for buying Russian oil. If reports are to be believed, the Trump administration is mulling the idea after being assured that New Delhi would stop buying crude oil from Moscow and import energy from the US. In what may be called a big breakthrough reached unofficially in back-channel talks between the topmost officials of the two countries, Washington is ready to backtrack. The most important point yet to be decided is the timeline on how India would gradually reduce its purchase of Russian oil and increase energy sources from the US.

US-India trade deal

If media reports are to be believed, the two sides are in the last leg of the talks that may be wrapped up in a few days, just before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum summit at the end of this month. However, the most serious stumbling block in the process remains. The two sides are yet to resolve the differences on the issue of agricultural products. While the US continues to demand that India open its farm sector, New Delhi has put its foot down. Though India has indicated to accept some of the US demands like buying soybeans, soybean oil, canola oil and chicken products, it is not ready to allow genetically modified (GM) food.

Will India open farm sector?

Analysts believe the US is upset with higher tariffs on agricultural produce while its own farm sector is beyond access. Washington has pressed India to open its farm sector. It wants to sell wheat, corn, cotton, soybeans, soybean oil, canola oil, dairy, and poultry products, besides apples and some other fruits.

Experts believe India can placate the US by allowing some concessions as below: