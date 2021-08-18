BIG BREAKING: Supreme Court allows women to take NDA exams

The Supreme Court on Wednesday passed an interim order whereby allowing women to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam scheduled for September. The apex court also slammed the Army for not allowing women to take part in NDA exams.

A PIL was being heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday for not admitting girls to Sainik School and National Indian Military College in which the decision was taken.

The petition was filed by lawyer Kush Kalra who is seeking an equal opportunity for women at par with men to get admission at the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA) and Kerala-based Indian Naval Academy (INA).

"We have received the counter affidavit from the Union of India yesterday. In the counter affidavit, what they say is that it is purely a policy decision and should not be interfered with by the court and that because girls are not allowed to enter into NDA does not mean there is any difficulty in their progression or in their career", Senior Advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma, for the petitioner, told the bench as reported by Live Law.