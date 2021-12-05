BIG BREAKING: Puducherry makes vaccination mandatory for all with immediate effect

Amid the scare of the Omicron variant, the government of Puducherry has made vaccination compulsory with immediate effect on Sunday, December 5. The Lieutenant Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Saturday that the administration will leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal of complete vaccination.

The government of Puducherry makes COVID19 vaccination compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect.

The Governor herself went door to door campaigning for vaccination in Reddiarpalayam.

The decision for immediate vaccination comes after four cases of Omicron variant were detected in India until last night. In order to stop the spread of the virus, the only effective thing that can be done is vaccination.

On Sunday, December 5, a man who returned to Delhi from Tanzania was found positive for the Omicron variant making India's total tally 5. The first four cases of Omicron were detected in Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

On Saturday, Puducherry recorded 28 fresh cases of coronavirus.