BIG BREAKING: Mumbai records Zero COVID-19 death for the first time since March 26, 2020

In what is a great news for all the residents of Mumbai, the city has recorded 0 deaths due to COVID-19 for the first time since March 26, 2020. The news was shared on Twitter by Aditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra as well as, IS Chahal, IAS, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC).

In his tweet, Thackeray wrote, "The good news: Mumbai today has recorded zero covid deaths, first time since 26th March 2020. Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven't yet! Help us keep Mumbai said, we're here to serve you!"

The good news: Mumbai today has recorded zero covid deaths, first time since 26th March 2020. Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven't yet! Help us keep Mumbai safe, we're here to serve you! @mybmc — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 17, 2021

One of the worst affected cities, Mumbai saw no deaths in the last 24 hours for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in India. As per BMC, there were 367 COVID-19 positive patients in the last 24 hours and a total of 5,030 active cases. The positivity rate dipped to 1.27% and the recovery rate stood at 97% as 418 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai conducted over 28,600 tests in the last 24 hours. While the city has no active containment zones, 50 building are still sealed.

The doubling rate is 1214 Days while the growth rate in the last week was 0.06%.

Mumbai has recorded more than 11,000 cases a day at the height of the second wave in the country earlier this year.