BREAKING: Massive earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale jolts Delhi, NCR

A massive earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale jolted Delhi and NCR, including Noida at 2:38 PM today (January 24).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Earthquake in Delhi

A massive earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale jolted Delhi and NCR region at 2:38 PM today (January 24). According to reports, strong tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida and nearby areas.

According to National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal.

The depth of the epicentre of the quake was 10km. The earthquake was also felt in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added.)

 


 

