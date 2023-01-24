BREAKING: Massive earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale jolts Delhi, NCR

Earthquake in Delhi

A massive earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale jolted Delhi and NCR region at 2:38 PM today (January 24). According to reports, strong tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida and nearby areas.

According to National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal.

The depth of the epicentre of the quake was 10km. The earthquake was also felt in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added.)




