BREAKING: Massive earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale jolts Delhi, NCR

A massive earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale jolted Delhi and NCR region at 2:38 PM today (January 24). According to reports, strong tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida and nearby areas.
According to National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/gSZOFnURgY@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/y1Ak7VbvFB — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 24, 2023
The depth of the epicentre of the quake was 10km. The earthquake was also felt in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand.
(This is a breaking news. More details will be added.)