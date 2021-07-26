BIG BREAKING: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa resigns, says 'people lost trust in us'

Ending all speculations, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday (July 26). Yediyurappa said that he has deciced to resign and will meet Governor at 4 pm on Monday. Before announcing his resignation, CM Yediyurappa was seen breaking down on the stage.

“I have debt to pay back to the people of Karnataka. I ask officers and MLAs that people have lost trust in all of us. We should work harder and in clean honest way. Many officials are honest. All should become that. Bangalore is being developed to world-class city,” he said.

The veteran BJP leader asserted that he is indebted to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and he lacks words to express his gratitude to them for giving him an opportunity to serve people of the state.

"I was born in Bhukanakere in Mandya and started his political career in Shivamogga. It was the people of Shikaripura who blessed me seven times and sent me to the Vidhana Soudha. With your permission I have decided that after lunch I will meet governor and tender my resignation.... I am not sad but I am content," said an emotionally charged Yediyurappa.

Names of Murgesh R Nirani, Basavaraj Bommai, Aravind Bellad, Pralhad Joshi, BL Santhosh and CT Ravi have been doing the rounds as the new chief minister of Karnataka.