BIG BREAKING: Indian troops foil Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh

There was a face-off in Arunachal Sector last week between soldiers of India and China as there is a difference in perception of the Line of Actual Control, sources in the defence establishment said.

The engagement between the two sides lasted for a few hours and was resolved as per the existing protocols. There was no damage caused to own defences in the engagement.

There has been no information about the face-off from the Indian Army and government response on the claims is awaited.

Since the India-China border has not been formally demarcated and hence there is a difference in perception of LAC between the countries.

"Peace and tranquillity in these areas of differing perceptions have been possible by adherence to existing agreements and protocols between the two countries," they said.

Sources said both sides undertake patrolling activities up to their line of perception.Whenever patrols of both sides physically meet, the situation is managed according to established protocols and mechanisms agreed by both sides. Physical engagement can last for a few hours prior to disengaging as per mutual understanding, they said.