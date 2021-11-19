BIG BREAKING: Government repeals three farm laws, PM Modi asks farmers to end stir and return home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 19) said the three controversial farm laws that caused massive protests by sections of farmers across the country will be repealed.

The PM was addressing the nation on the occasion of Prakash Parv on Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti.

Making the announcement, the PM said, "Our government has taken the decision to repeal the three farm laws. Today is Guru Purab, I request farmers to please return to your family. Let's start afresh, says PM Modi.

"Three laws were for farmers' benefit but we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts. Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws," Modi said in an address to the nation.

"In the parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws, "PM Modi added.

This comes as a very important development as Punjab is set to go for Assembly elections next year.