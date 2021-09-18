Former BJP MP Babul Supriyo joins TMC

Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo formally joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday (September 18).

Supriyo had quit BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle. He will also resign from the post of MP.

"Today, in the presence of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and RS MP Derek O'Brien, former Union Minister and sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family," the party said in a tweet.

"Many BJP leaders are in communication with Trinamool leadership. They are not satisfied with BJP. One (Mr Supriyo) joined today, another wants to join tomorrow. This process will go on. Wait and watch," Mr Ghosh said, ANI reported.

On July 31, Babul Supriyo had announced that he is quitting politics. However, he confirmed that he is not going to join any other political party - TMC, Congress, CPM and also reiterated the fact that he has not got any calls from any political party.

"Alvida. Am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!," his social media post read.

Recently, Babul Supriyo received two political jolts when he first lost his seat in the bitterly fought West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 followed by getting dropped from the Modi cabinet on July 7 as part of a rejig. After getting dropped, Supriyo took to Facebook and wrote, "Asked to resign as the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change."

However, his remarks did not go down to well with West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh who reacted by saying that of the 12 ministers who resigned, only he (Supriyo) made such remarks. Ghosh had gone on to say, "If he were to be fired instead, would that have made things any better?"