BIG BREAKING: Captain Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab CM

Capt Amarinder Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab after meeting Punjab Governor, Banwarilal Purohit this evening (September 18) and submitted his council of ministers’ resignation as well.

The decision came ahead of a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Punjab on Saturday evening. As per sources, Capt Amarinder Singh spoke to Congress President Sonia Gandhi this morning and told her that he will resign instead of being humiliated.

The feud began when in July, the Congress party appointed Navjot Sidhu as its Punjab Chief even though Captain Amarinder Singh was not happy with the decision. Following this, in August, four ministers and approximately two dozen party legislators raised complaints against Amarinder Singh which pointed out a fact that they did not believe in him anymore.

As per sources, Punjab Congress MLAs recently wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi demanding Amarinder Singh to be replaced which made the party call for emergency meetings of MLAs.

As Amarinder Singh addressed the media after he resigned, he said, "This is the third time this has happened; MLAs were called to Delhi for the second time and then again for a third time at the Congress Legislative Party meeting. If there is any element of doubt over my ability, I feel humiliated."

On being questioned about his future plans he said, "As a Congress chief minister, I will remain in the party, talk to my associates and decide the future course of politics."