INDIA

Big Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THIS expressway set to transform Gorakhpur, 156 villages to be connected, here's all you need to know

The 525.590 km expressway will now have 86.600 km of its length in Gorakhpur-Kushinagar. "The alignment work is underway, and we expect to complete the survey by March," says Lalit Pal, Project Director, NHAI.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 07:11 AM IST

Big Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THIS expressway set to transform Gorakhpur, 156 villages to be connected, here's all you need to know
The second phase of the Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway is gaining momentum, with surveys and alignment work underway between Kushinagar and Gorakhpur in Bihar. According to preliminary surveys, the expressway will pass through over 156 villages in both districts, necessitating land acquisition. The Chief Revenue Officer in Gorakhpur and the Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) in Kushinagar have been tasked with identifying the lands to be acquired.

Route realignment benefits

Initially, the expressway's route included Deoria, covering 23 villages, but was later altered to pass through Kushinagar due to land disputes and a longer route. This change has made the route more direct and convenient, saving time.

The 525.590 km expressway will now have 86.600 km of its length in Gorakhpur-Kushinagar. "The alignment work is underway, and we expect to complete the survey by March," says Lalit Pal, Project Director, NHAI.

Village-wise impact

The expressway will pass through over 15 revenue villages in Gorakhpur and 141 villages in Kushinagar's Hata, Kasya, and Tamkuhi Raj tehsils. In Gorakhpur, the road will be eight kilometers long and connect to the Jagdishpur-Jungle Kaudia four-lane highway near Saranda village. The district administration has already provided the necessary maps to NHAI.

Future connectivity

The Siliguri Expressway is planned to be connected to the Gorakhpur-Panipat Expressway in the future. The Panipat Expressway will pass through Gorakhpur, PP Ganj, Campier Ganj, and Anand Nagar. A link road will be built to connect the Siliguri Expressway to Campier Ganj

