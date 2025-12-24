BIG Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THESE 9 districts to get 12 new industrial units, CM Yogi's gives nod to Rs 1518900,00,000 investment plan, here's all you need to know

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved investment proposals worth Rs 15,189.7 crore for setting up 12 mega and super-mega industrial units across nine districts of the state. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.

The Uttar Pradesh government has given the green signal to 12 new industrial units in 9 districts, paving the way for an investment of Rs 15,189 crore in various sectors. The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved the proposal under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy. This move is expected to generate employment opportunities and boost the state's economy.

UP cabinet approves investment proposals worth Rs 15,189 crore

The approved projects include a range of industries such as iron and steel, electronics, food processing, and renewable energy. Earthstar Ventures Private Limited will set up an iron and steel plant in Mirzapur with an investment of Rs 549.26 crore.

Apollo Coated Products Private Limited will offer cold rolling mill facilities in Bulandshahr with an investment of Rs 350 crore. Haldiram Snacks Manufacturing Private Limited will establish a snacks plant in Hardoi with an investment of Rs 349.27 crore.

Projects span across multiple districts

Other notable projects include a paper mill in Raibareli by Shri Bhawani Paper Mills Limited with an investment of Rs 305 crore, a printed circuit board plant in Greater Noida by Dreamtech Electronics India Private Limited with an investment of Rs 414.88 crore, and a cement factory in Sonbhadra by ACC Limited with an investment of Rs 803 crore.

Additionally, NSL Renewable Power Private Limited will develop a solar integrated manufacturing park in Meerut with an investment of Rs 4,499.51 crore.

Government's vision

The Uttar Pradesh government's initiative aims to create a conducive environment for industrial growth, attracting investments and generating employment opportunities. The approved projects are expected to contribute significantly to the state's economic development, making Uttar Pradesh a hub for innovation and industry