FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Epstein Files RELEASED: Second batch of 30000 pages of documents published by DOJ, reveals this about US President Donald Trump

BIG Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THESE 9 districts to get 12 new industrial units, CM Yogi's gives nod to Rs 1518900,00,000 investment plan, here's all you need to know

Shared flights to handwritten letter: Sensational claims about Donald Trump in latest Epstein files

Avengers Doomsday first teaser: Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers aka Captain America, Russo Brothers say 'it was always...'

Delhi HC takes BIG step on plea seeking ban on OTT series UP 77 based on late gangster Vikas Dubey, issues notice to...

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 5: James Cameron film stays steady but still lags behind Dhurandhar, earns Rs...

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump raised Rs 18000 crore in donations in his 2nd term

Dhurandhar box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh film is unstoppable, becomes third Hindi movie to earn Rs 600 crore after...

ISRO set to launch Bluebird Block-2 satellite today; here's all about key space mission

Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, large parts record AQI above...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Avengers Doomsday first teaser: Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers aka Captain America, Russo Brothers say 'it was always...'

Avengers Doomsday first teaser: Chris Evans is back as Captain America

Delhi HC takes BIG step on plea seeking ban on OTT series UP 77 based on late gangster Vikas Dubey, issues notice to...

Delhi HC takes BIG step on plea seeking ban on series UP 77 based on Vikas Dubey

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 5: James Cameron film stays steady but still lags behind Dhurandhar, earns Rs...

Avatar Fire and Ash box office day 5: James Cameron film stay steady

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro

HomeIndia

INDIA

BIG Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THESE 9 districts to get 12 new industrial units, CM Yogi's gives nod to Rs 1518900,00,000 investment plan, here's all you need to know

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved investment proposals worth Rs 15,189.7 crore for setting up 12 mega and super-mega industrial units across nine districts of the state. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 07:05 AM IST

BIG Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THESE 9 districts to get 12 new industrial units, CM Yogi's gives nod to Rs 1518900,00,000 investment plan, here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Uttar Pradesh government has given the green signal to 12 new industrial units in 9 districts, paving the way for an investment of Rs 15,189 crore in various sectors. The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved the proposal under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy. This move is expected to generate employment opportunities and boost the state's economy.

UP cabinet approves investment proposals worth Rs 15,189 crore

The approved projects include a range of industries such as iron and steel, electronics, food processing, and renewable energy. Earthstar Ventures Private Limited will set up an iron and steel plant in Mirzapur with an investment of Rs 549.26 crore.

Apollo Coated Products Private Limited will offer cold rolling mill facilities in Bulandshahr with an investment of Rs 350 crore. Haldiram Snacks Manufacturing Private Limited will establish a snacks plant in Hardoi with an investment of Rs 349.27 crore.

Projects span across multiple districts

Other notable projects include a paper mill in Raibareli by Shri Bhawani Paper Mills Limited with an investment of Rs 305 crore, a printed circuit board plant in Greater Noida by Dreamtech Electronics India Private Limited with an investment of Rs 414.88 crore, and a cement factory in Sonbhadra by ACC Limited with an investment of Rs 803 crore.

Additionally, NSL Renewable Power Private Limited will develop a solar integrated manufacturing park in Meerut with an investment of Rs 4,499.51 crore.

Government's vision

The Uttar Pradesh government's initiative aims to create a conducive environment for industrial growth, attracting investments and generating employment opportunities. The approved projects are expected to contribute significantly to the state's economic development, making Uttar Pradesh a hub for innovation and industry 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Epstein Files RELEASED: Second batch of 30000 pages of documents published by DOJ, says ‘sensationalist’ claims against US President Donald Trump are…
Epstein Files RELEASED: Second batch of 30000 pages of documents published by DO
BIG Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THESE 9 districts to get 12 new industrial units, CM Yogi's gives nod to Rs 1518900,00,000 investment plan, here's all you need to know
BIG Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THESE 9 districts to get 12 new industrial units, CM
Shared flights to handwritten letter: Sensational claims about Donald Trump in latest Epstein files
Shared flights, letter: Shocking claims about Trump in new Epstein files
Avengers Doomsday first teaser: Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers aka Captain America, Russo Brothers say 'it was always...'
Avengers Doomsday first teaser: Chris Evans is back as Captain America
Delhi HC takes BIG step on plea seeking ban on OTT series UP 77 based on late gangster Vikas Dubey, issues notice to...
Delhi HC takes BIG step on plea seeking ban on series UP 77 based on Vikas Dubey
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement