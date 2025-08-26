BIG boost to India's naval power as Indian Navy commissions 2 new warships - INS Udaygiri, Himgiri

INS Udaygiri and Himagiri come from the Indian Navy’s latest state-of-the-art Project 17 A.

The Indian Navy has commissioned two new Nilgiri-class stealth frigates - INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri - in a ceremony presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Naval Base in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This marks the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants, constructed at two different shipyards, commissioned simultaneously.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, "The commissioning of INS Udayagir and INS Himgiri is a visual depiction of our dream of a self-reliant India coming true. It is also proof of our vision and commitment. I congratulate the Indian Navy on this occassion..." Upon commissioning, the two frigates will join the Eastern Fleet, strengthening India's ability to safeguard its maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region.

Udaygiri and Himgiri

Udaygiri and Himgiri are follow-on ships of the Project 17 (Shivalik) class frigates. Both frigates were designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB), and notably, Udaygiri is the 100th ship designed by the WDB, marking a milestone in five decades of indigenous warship design.

The Ministry of Defence said that both these vessels incorporate significant improvements in design, stealth, weapon and sensor systems and are capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions in Blue Water conditions. Udaygiri also holds the distinction of being the fastest ship of her class to be delivered post-launch, a result of the modular construction methodology adopted by Indian shipyards, according to the ministry.

Who built INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri?

Udaygiri, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL), Mumbai, and Himgiri, constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, showcase the nation's growing shipbuilding prowess, as well as, the synergy between India's premier defence shipyards.

How INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri are named

In keeping with the Navy's tradition of reviving names of illustrious predecessors, both frigates are named after earlier INS Udaygiri (F35) and INS Himgiri (F34) that served the nation with distinction for over 30 years before being decommissioned. The commissioning of the new Udaygiri and Himgiri thus honours the legacy of their forebearers while ushering in a new era of capability.

READ | Meet Anish Dayal Singh, ex-IPS officer, who headed ITBP, CRPF, now appointed deputy NSA, he is from...

INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri features

The ships feature modern Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plants, state-of-the-art Integrated Platform Management System and a suite of advanced weapons and sensors developed by Indian manufacturers. The ships, with about 75% indigenous content, supported by hundreds of indigenous MSMEs, align with the Government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing.

(With inputs from ANI)