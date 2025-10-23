FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Big boost to Indian Armed Forces as Centre approves Rs 79000 crore projects, to get Nag missiles, warfare ships and...

The procurement proposals were cleared at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 11:01 PM IST

Big boost to Indian Armed Forces as Centre approves Rs 79000 crore projects, to get Nag missiles, warfare ships and...
Photo: RMO/X
In a major boost to the Indian Armed Forces, the Defence Ministry has cleared proposals to procure weapons and military hardware worth Rs 79,000 crore. These weapons include Nag missiles, amphibious warfare ships and electronic intelligence and surveillance systems, PTI reported. They will boost the combat capabilities of the three services. The procurement proposals were cleared at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Second major decision on procurement

It is the second major decision on procurement following Operation Sindoor. Procurement projects worth Rs 67,000 crore were approved on August 5. The DAC approved various proposals amounting to a total cost of about Rs 79,000 crore, the defence ministry said.

What will the Indian Navy get?

For the Indian Navy, approval was granted for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30-mm Naval Surface Guns (NSGs), Advanced Light Weight Torpedoes (ALWTs), the Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track System and Smart Ammunition for the 76-mm Super Rapid Gun Mount.

The procurement of LPDs will help the Navy undertake amphibious operations along with the Army and the Air Force, the ministry said. LPDs are amphibious warfare ships that are generally capable of carrying helicopters, ground mobility vehicles, tanks and land troops. The Indian Navy was looking to procure at least four LPDs.

The ministry said the integrated sea capability provided by LPDs will also help the Navy undertake peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief measures. "The induction of ALWT, which is indigenously developed by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, DRDO is capable of targeting conventional, nuclear and midget submarines," the ministry said in a statement. The procurement of 30-mm NSGs will enhance the capability of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to conduct low-intensity maritime operations and initiate anti-piracy measures.

Weapons for the Indian Army

For the Indian Army, approval was accorded for the procurement of the Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), the ground-based mobile ELINT (electronic intelligence system) and high-mobility vehicles (HMVs).

The procurement of the NAMIS will enhance the Army's capability of neutralising the enemy's combat vehicles, bunkers and other field fortifications, whereas the GBMES will provide round-the-clock electronic intelligence of enemy activities, the ministry said. The induction of HMVs will significantly improve logistics support to the forces in diverse geographical terrains, it added.

Indian Air Force

The DAC approved the procurement of Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). It also cleared some other procurement proposals of the IAF. The CLRTS/DS has the capability of autonomous take-off, landing, navigating, detecting and delivering payloads in the mission area.

