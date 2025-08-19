Big boost to India, China lifts ban on fertilisers, rare earth magnets and...

China has lifted export restrictions on fertilisers, rare earth magnets, and tunnel boring machines to India, addressing key concerns raised by New Delhi. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed this assurance during his recent visit to India.

In a major development, China has stated it has lifted restrictions on the export of fertilisers, rare earth magnets/minerals, as well as tunnel boring machines to India. China has promised to address these three concerns that New Delhi had from Beijing when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterpart Wang Yi last month.

During the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India, India and China agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral ties as the countries marked 75 years of their diplomatic ties. The talks between him and EAM Dr S Jaishankar featured several themes, such as the changing world situation, challenges to free trade and how New Delhi and Beijing can act as major powers, set an example for developing countries, as reported by Xinhua news.

India shared concerns with China over restrictions on fertiliser exports, particularly Di-Ammonium Phosphate, which affected the Rabi season. China's curbs also impacted shipments of tunnel boring machines used for key infrastructure projects in India, including those manufactured by foreign companies with China-based units. The restrictions on rare earth magnets and minerals disrupted production in the auto and electronics industries. These curbs are further reportedly driven by security considerations amid growing tensions between the two nations.

Wang assured Jaishankar that China had already begun responding to Indian requests on these three items. The understanding on the Indian side is that shipments have already begun, those familiar with the details said. This move is expected to ease pressure on India's agriculture and infrastructure sectors.



India-China to strengthen trade ties

Furthermore, Wang Yi said that in today's world, the changing situation is evolving rapidly, unilateral bullying practices are rampant, and free trade and the international order face severe challenges. He said that as the two largest developing countries with a combined population of more than 2.8 billion, India and China should "demonstrate a sense of global responsibility, act as major powers, set an example for developing countries in pursuit of strength through unity, and contribute to promoting world multipolarization and democratisation of international relations".

Wang Yi highlighted that India and China had been implementing the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, gradually resuming exchanges and dialogue at all levels, maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas, and enabling Indian pilgrims to resume their pilgrimages to sacred mountains and lakes in the Tibetan Autonomous Region. "China-India relations are showing a positive trend toward returning to cooperation", Wang said as per Xinhua.

