BIG boost to Delhi-NCR: Two new railway stations to soon serve commuters, work to be completed by THIS month; Here's what we know so far

Safdarjung and Bijwasan railway stations in Delhi are nearing completion and may soon handle long-distance trains currently routed through the crowded New Delhi station. Expected to be ready by March 2025, the upgraded stations will ease congestion and offer closer boarding options.
Passengers in Delhi and the National Capital Region may soon experience a significant shift in how they begin their long-distance rail journeys. With the Ministry of Railways accelerating the redevelopment of Safdarjung and Bijwasan railway stations, authorities are considering diverting several trains from the congested New Delhi Railway Station to these modernised terminals.
Currently, New Delhi station handles the bulk of long-distance traffic for the region, forcing residents from all corners of NCR to travel to the city centre. However, this could change by March 2025, when both Safdarjung and Bijwasan stations are expected to be ready for operations. The redevelopment of these stations is part of the government’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, under which 13 stations in the Delhi Division are being upgraded to modern standards.
Bijwasan Railway Station is set to emerge as the fifth-largest station in Delhi, after New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar. With seven platforms, it is designed to take on a substantial share of long-distance trains. One of its major advantages will be seamless connectivity, as plans include a skywalk linking the station to metro corridors and parking areas. This feature will help passengers avoid road congestion and move directly to the platforms.
Safdarjung Railway Station, meanwhile, is being transformed into a unique mixed-use complex. The redevelopment includes space for around 2,200 office units, making it the first railway station in India integrated with a business hub. Employees working in the complex will be able to access platforms within minutes, creating a new model for urban transport-linked commercial development.
New Delhi station itself is undergoing a large-scale renovation. While the initial work is limited to peripheral zones, construction will eventually move toward operational areas. When that happens, train movement will need to be temporarily rerouted. Officials suggest that Bijwasan could manage trains headed towards Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and other western routes, while Safdarjung may handle trains bound for Howrah, Lucknow, and Jammu.
Many commuters living closer to South or Southwest Delhi, as well as parts of Gurgaon, currently travel long distances just to reach New Delhi station. Once trains begin operating from Safdarjung and Bijwasan, these residents will be able to board much nearer to home. This shift is expected to reduce travel time, ease crowding at New Delhi station, and improve overall convenience for millions of passengers.