Nayak 2 CONFIRMED: Anil Kapoor to return as Shivaji Rao after 25 years, actor to lead, co-produce sequel: 'When the time comes...'
US defends military action in Venezuela, emphasises protection of..., here's all you need to know
US-Venezuela tensions BIG update: Nicolas Maduro, wife Cilia Flores to appear in federal court to face...
Dhurandhar box office collection day 31: Ranveer Singh BEATS Yash's KGF Chapter 2, enters top 5 highest grossing Indian films of all time, earns...
BIG boost for Uttar Pradesh: LDA to provide 12.5 hectares of land for Lucknow metro's East-West corridor, here's all you need to know
Gold, silver prices today, January 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
IMD weather update: Cold wave grips North India, dense fog to continue for another week
Who was Jarmal Singh? AAP sarpanch dies after being shot at wedding function in Amritsar
IRCTC launches five day Dubai tour package priced at around Rs 95,000 per person
THIS 28-year-old century-maker set to step in if vice-captain Shreyas Iyer misses IND vs NZ ODIs
INDIA
The land identified for this purpose includes about 6 hectares in sector-K of the Basant Kunj scheme and nearly 6.5 hectares of land currently used as temporary parking, developed under the Prabandhnagar Yojana for the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal.
The proposed East-West Corridor of the Lucknow Metro is finally gaining traction, with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) deciding to provide land for key construction facilities. This move is expected to expedite the project's execution and enhance infrastructure development across the city. The decision was made during a meeting held on Friday between LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar and metro officials.
To facilitate the project, the LDA will provide around 12.5 hectares of land for setting up a temporary casting yard for the metro. The land identified for this purpose includes about 6 hectares in sector-K of the Basant Kunj scheme and nearly 6.5 hectares of land currently used as temporary parking, developed under the Prabandhnagar Yojana for the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal. Subject to mutual consent, this land will be handed over to the metro authorities.
In addition to the casting yard, around 18 hectares of land in the southern part of Sector-A of the Basant Kunj scheme has been identified for the construction of a metro depot. This land includes the area presently occupied by the Dubagga fish market. In exchange, an equivalent parcel of land will be provided for the fish market in the proposed Varun Vihar scheme along the Agra Expressway.
Metro officials have also sought land at locations including Chowk, Charbagh, and Gautam Budh Marg. The LDA vice-chairman directed officials to conduct surveys of the proposed sites at the earliest and issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) for land transfer. He further instructed that records related to land owned by the municipal corporation be made available within one.
The LDA's decision to provide land for the casting yard and depot is expected to give a significant boost to the Lucknow Metro's East-West Corridor project. The project is a crucial component of the city's infrastructure development plans, and its timely completion is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity across the city.