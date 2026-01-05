BIG boost for Uttar Pradesh: LDA to provide 12.5 hectares of land for Lucknow metro's East-West corridor, here's all you need to know

The land identified for this purpose includes about 6 hectares in sector-K of the Basant Kunj scheme and nearly 6.5 hectares of land currently used as temporary parking, developed under the Prabandhnagar Yojana for the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal.

The proposed East-West Corridor of the Lucknow Metro is finally gaining traction, with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) deciding to provide land for key construction facilities. This move is expected to expedite the project's execution and enhance infrastructure development across the city. The decision was made during a meeting held on Friday between LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar and metro officials.

LDA to provide land for casting yard and depot

To facilitate the project, the LDA will provide around 12.5 hectares of land for setting up a temporary casting yard for the metro. The land identified for this purpose includes about 6 hectares in sector-K of the Basant Kunj scheme and nearly 6.5 hectares of land currently used as temporary parking, developed under the Prabandhnagar Yojana for the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal. Subject to mutual consent, this land will be handed over to the metro authorities.

Metro depot to be constructed in Basant Kunj

In addition to the casting yard, around 18 hectares of land in the southern part of Sector-A of the Basant Kunj scheme has been identified for the construction of a metro depot. This land includes the area presently occupied by the Dubagga fish market. In exchange, an equivalent parcel of land will be provided for the fish market in the proposed Varun Vihar scheme along the Agra Expressway.

Metro officials seek land at key locations

Metro officials have also sought land at locations including Chowk, Charbagh, and Gautam Budh Marg. The LDA vice-chairman directed officials to conduct surveys of the proposed sites at the earliest and issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) for land transfer. He further instructed that records related to land owned by the municipal corporation be made available within one.

The LDA's decision to provide land for the casting yard and depot is expected to give a significant boost to the Lucknow Metro's East-West Corridor project. The project is a crucial component of the city's infrastructure development plans, and its timely completion is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity across the city.