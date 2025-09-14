Big Boost for Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway to cut Meerut-Prayagraj travel time to 6 hours, set to open by...

In the Hasanpur area, road construction and street lighting are already complete. The 23.6 km stretch of expressway is expected to be fully finished soon. Work on a rainwater drainage pipeline has also been completed.

The Ganga Expressway, being built between Meerut and Prayagraj, is moving towards completion. Much of the work is finished in Hasanpur tehsil of Amroha district, with only final touches left. Officials say vehicles could start using the road as early as next month.

In the Hasanpur area, road construction and street lighting are already complete. The 23.6 km stretch of expressway is expected to be fully finished by 12 October 2025. Work on a rainwater drainage pipeline has also been completed.

At Mangrola, a new T-point and overbridge have been built on the Hasanpur-Rahra road, along with four toll plazas on either side. The major bridge across the Ganga River in Pandapur is also ready.

Some finishing work was delayed due to rain, but officials expect it to be done within weeks. According to reports, the 594 km Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj is set to open in November.

The new highway will make travel between Meerut and Prayagraj much faster and easier. Residents of Amroha will also benefit from better access to both cities. For devotees travelling to the Tigri fair or to Sangam in Prayagraj, the expressway will provide a quicker and more convenient route.

The road will also be a big help for lawyers and litigants in western Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, they will now be able to travel to the Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj and return home on the same day.

Also read: Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway latest update: New elevated road to cut travel time to 40 minutes, set to open in....