BIG boost for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy as Congress' Naveen Kumar wins Jubilee Hills bypolls by...

Congress leaders and activists celebrated as the party's candidate won the seat by a huge margin.

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav has won the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, securing 98,988 votes and defeating BRS' Maganti Sunitha by over 24,000 votes. Sunitha, the wife of late BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, received 74,259 votes. BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy trailed behind with 17,061 votes, losing his security deposit. The by-election was held due to Gopinath's passing in June.

The counting for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election concluded at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium. Returning Officer, P. Sairam, made the announcement in the presence of the District Election Officer (DEO). The victory Certificate of Election (Victory Confirmation Certificate) was given.

Vote counting for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election began at 8 am under tight security, with results favoring Congress' V Naveen Yadav. The 10-round process determined the winner, with 48.49% of 4.01 lakh eligible voters casting their ballots on November 11. The bypoll followed the passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June.