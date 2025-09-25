Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BIG boost for Noida, Greater Noida: PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025

PM Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025. Addressing a gathering here, the Prime Minister stated that India is strengthening its position and will no longer accept being dependent on other nations for its own development.

ANI

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

BIG boost for Noida, Greater Noida: PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for the fulfilment of the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and said that at a time when the whole world is experiencing global disruption, countries will "compromise" their own growth by relying on others for their own development. PM Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025. Addressing a gathering here, the Prime Minister stated that India is strengthening its position and will no longer accept being dependent on other nations for its own development.

"Disruption doesn't wander us; we find new opportunities in that situation also. India is strengthening its foundation for the upcoming decade through Atmanirbharta. In these changing times, countries will compromise their growth if they keep continuing to rely on others," PM Modi said as he emphasised that even as the world faces uncertainty and disruption, India continues to have "attractive growth".

Remembering Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, the Prime Minister said that the message of Antyodaya given by the former is being propagated all over the world from India.

"Today is the Jayanti of Deendayal Upadhyaya. He showed us the path of Antyodaya, which means development reaching to even those who are standing at the end of the queue; a message of social justice was given through it. India is showing this development to the whole world," he said.

PM Modi said that India is witnessing a "platform for all, progress for all" through some of the landmark initiatives taken in the fintech sector.

"Our fintech sector has strengthened the inclusive development. The open platforms we made are inclusive to everyone. UPI, Aadhar, all these initiatives... Its impact is shown everywhere, whether shopping in a mall or a tea seller, they both are using UPI," he said.

PM Modi also praused UP for its growth in the manufacturing sector saying that 55% of all mobile phones are made in UP.

"Of all the mobile phones manufactured in India, 55% are made in UP. UP will strengthen India's self-reliance in the semiconductor sector... Our forces want to reduce their dependence on other nations. We are developing a vibrant defence sector in India... Very soon, in the factory set up with the help of Russia, we will begin manufacturing the AK-203 rifles. A defence corridor is being built in UP," he said.

The trade show, under the theme "Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here", will be held from September 25 to 29. It will have three core objectives- innovation, integration, and internationalisation. A three-pronged buyer strategy will target international buyers, domestic Business-to-business (B2B) buyers, and domestic Business-to-Consumer (B2C) buyers, providing opportunities for exporters, small businesses, and consumers alike.

UPITS-2025 will highlight the state's diverse craft traditions, modern industries, robust MSMEs, and emerging entrepreneurs on a single platform. Key sectors that will be represented include handicrafts, textiles, leather, agriculture, food processing, IT, electronics, AYUSH among others. It will also feature Uttar Pradesh's rich art, culture, and cuisine under one roof.

Russia will participate as a partner country adding strategic significance opening avenues for bilateral trade, technology exchange, and long-term cooperation. Over 2,400 exhibitors; 1,25,000 B2B visitors; and 4,50,000 B2C visitors will participate in the trade show. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

