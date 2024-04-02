Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, owns India’s most expensive supercar, bought Rolls-Royce SUV even before Ambani, he is…

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Big boost for Congress in Telangana as BRS MLA Kadiyam Kavya joins party, named Warangal candidate

This film is the biggest opening Bollywood film in North America in 2024; and it's not Fighter, Shaitaan, Article 370

Meet man who tells Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor what to eat in their diet, his fee is...

Meet Indian woman who failed to get a job, started selling waste from home, now owns 9 companies worth Rs 800 crore in..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, owns India’s most expensive supercar, bought Rolls-Royce SUV even before Ambani, he is…

This film is the biggest opening Bollywood film in North America in 2024; and it's not Fighter, Shaitaan, Article 370

Meet man who tells Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor what to eat in their diet, his fee is...

Health benefits of consuming amla

8 superfoods that are natural blood purifiers

Benefits of eating papaya on an empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet superstar, who lived in chawl, garage; now owns Rs 30 crore bungalow, houses in 3 countries, cars worth Rs 15 crore

India's most profitable film earned 30 times its Rs 60 lakh-budget, bigger hit than Kashmir Files, Kerala Story, Kantara

Meet actress who owns luxurious villa in Dubai, Rs 21 crore bungalow, charges Rs 12 crore for one film, net worth is..

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Big boost for Congress in Telangana as BRS MLA Kadiyam Kavya joins party, named Warangal candidate

Kavya and Srihari, who is a sitting BRS MLA, joined the Congress on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

article-main
Photo: Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Congress has announced Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of former Telangana Deputy CM Kadiam Srihari, as its nominee from Warangal in the Lok Sabha polls.

The AICC announced the candidature of Kadiyam Kavya on Monday night.

Kavya and Srihari, who is a sitting BRS MLA, joined the Congress on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy.

For various reasons, people are moving away from BRS. So, to serve the people and to do something for the constituency, he will take a call (on joining the Congress party), Srihari had said.

Kavya, who was BRS candidate from Warangal, had recently opted out of the contest citing recent allegations of corruption and phone tapping against the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime.

Several senior leaders have quit BRS and joined either the ruling Congress or the BJP in Telangana in recent weeks.

Polling in the general elections in Telangana would take place on May 13.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, who starred in India's biggest flop, has no films since 2018, still more popular than Amitabh, Shah Rukh

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Kirsten Dunst says she felt miserable while doing famous upside-down kiss in Spider-Man: 'It was pouring with...'

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul set to become parents? Suniel Shetty's remark sparks speculations

This engineer-turned-soldier left home, army after falling for Bollywood star; became top villain, gave 100-crore films

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement