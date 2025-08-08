Twitter
Big boost for Bihar ahead of elections: Purnia airport inauguration likely on August 25, THIS airline to start first flight to...

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

Big boost for Bihar ahead of elections: Purnia airport inauguration likely on August 25, THIS airline to start first flight to...

Purnia Airport is now undergoing extensive preparations for its expected August 25th inauguration. The inauguration ceremony may be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to sources. The launch preparations have already been initiated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
 
In the first phase, IndiGo Airlines has expressed interest in starting services from the airport. To improve regional connectivity, the airline intends to run frequent flights between Purnia and Delhi.
 
To finalise the specifics before the opening, AAI recently convened a high-level meeting. Before operations start, airport employees will undergo training.
 
The residents' long-standing request is met with the new airport. It is expected to be crucial to the Kosi and Seemanchal regions' social and economic development. By eliminating the need for people to take long-distance flights to Bagdogra or Patna, the facility will also aid nearby districts like Katihar, Araria, and Kishanganj.
 
AAI officials confirmed that all necessary infrastructure, including runways, terminal buildings, and other essential facilities, is ready. Initially, the airport will handle small aircraft, with plans to upgrade for larger planes in the future. IndiGo’s launch is also expected to improve connections not only to Delhi but to other major cities.

Purnia Airport: Key facts

  • The runway is under the control of the Indian Air Force.
  • It is one of the longest runways in eastern India, measuring about 3,353 metres (11,000 feet) long and 150 feet wide.
  • Suitable for large aircraft operations.
  • Originally built to supply resources during the 1962 Indo-China War, the runway is now ready for civilian flights.
