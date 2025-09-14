Big boost for Bihar ahead of elections: New airport in Purnea set to open on September 15, THIS airline to start first flight to...

According to the state budget presented in March, the Bihar government announced plans to build 15 airports, a significant expansion from the current three. The project is expected to cost around Rs 11,500 lakh, aimed at boosting air connectivity across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Purnea on 15 September to inaugurate the newly constructed Purnea Airport at Chunapur. This will mark the third major airport-related project in Bihar, following the opening of the new terminal building at Patna Airport and the foundation stone ceremony for a new civil enclave in Bihta near Patna. After the inauguration, the Prime Minister will address a large public meeting at the SSB camp ground in Sheeshabari, near Gulabbag Zero Mile.

Purnea Airport to Begin Commercial Flights Soon

The Purnea Airport, which has so far functioned as a defence airbase, is expected to begin commercial flight operations within three months, once the temporary terminal structure is completed. This was confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary.

IndiGo and Star Air Announce Direct Flights

Two airlines have already confirmed direct flight routes from Purnea:

IndiGo will operate three weekly flights between Purnea and Kolkata using ATR aircraft, starting with services on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Flight 6E 7924: Kolkata (12:30 pm) → Purnea (1:40 pm)

Flight 6E 7925: Purnea (2:30 pm) → Kolkata (3:40 pm)

IndiGo has thus become the first airline to launch commercial flights from Purnea Airport.

Star Air has announced it will begin flying three weekly services between Ahmedabad and Purnea, also starting on 15 September.

Crucial Timing Ahead of Festivals and Elections

The launch of commercial flights from Purnea comes at a crucial time for Bihar, with the upcoming festive season and assembly elections. The state has a large migrant population, and thousands of people travel home during Chhath Puja and Diwali.

The addition of Purnea Airport will not only improve connectivity but also provide new travel options for those returning to Bihar during peak festive periods.