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Big Blow to Shiv Sena UBT: Rebel Sachin Ahir gets elected Deputy Speaker as Eknath Shinde faction candidate

Sachin Ahir was unanimously elected Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council a day after joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 03:43 PM IST

Big Blow to Shiv Sena UBT: Rebel Sachin Ahir gets elected Deputy Speaker as Eknath Shinde faction candidate
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A day after quitting the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sachin Ahir was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Ahir's election became possible after the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate, JM Abhyankar, withdrew his nomination. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil had requested Abhyankar to step aside, though the MVA has not yet clarified the reason behind the decision.

The development marks another setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena. On Tuesday, Ahir switched allegiance to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and immediately filed his nomination for the Deputy Chairman's post. His exit came at a time when the UBT faction was already facing political turbulence following the defection of six of its Members of Parliament to the Shinde camp.

Who is Sachin Ahir?

Sachin Ahir is a former MLA from Worli and has long been considered a close associate of Aaditya Thackeray. His decision to leave the UBT camp surprised many within the party.

Ahir began his political career with the Congress before joining the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He later became part of the undivided Shiv Sena. Following the split in the party in 2022, he aligned himself with Eknath Shinde's faction and was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council the same year.

According to PTI, police personnel were deployed outside Ahir's residence on Wednesday as supporters gathered following his political switch.

UBT Sena targets Sachin Ahir over defection

Reacting to Ahir's departure, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned his loyalty and accused him of putting political ambition ahead of principles.

"There is something called integrity in politics and personal life. Sachin Ahir was very close to Aaditya Thackeray, but political ambition has become so strong that integrity and loyalty seem to have lost their value," Raut said.

He also urged the party to introspect, suggesting that leaders who receive significant responsibilities sometimes end up abandoning the organisation, leaving loyal workers disappointed. "We need to identify the character of people. Some receive too much, and that affects committed party workers," Raut added, echoing concerns earlier raised by UBT leader Sunil Shinde.

Raut also criticised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying his political rise was made possible by the undivided Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. "If Uddhav Thackeray had not entrusted Eknath Shinde with important responsibilities and positions, where would he be today? He became what he is because the party leadership gave him those opportunities," Raut said.

Ahir's exit adds to the growing challenges for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, which is already grappling with the recent defection of six MPs to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, further strengthening the NDA's numbers in Parliament.

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