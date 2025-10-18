BIG BLOW to NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) candidate Seema Singh's nomination from Marhaura rejected ahead of elections due to...

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate from Marhaura and Bhojpuri actress Seema Singh's nomination has been cancelled by the returning officer ahead of the Bihar elections 2025. Why was the nominations cancelled?

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate from Marhaura and Bhojpuri actress Seema Singh's nomination has been cancelled by the returning officer ahead of the Bihar elections 2025. This is a major setback for NDA in Bihar. Along with NDA-backed LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Seema Singh, three other nominations were cancelled including former JDU district president Altaf Raju (who filed as an independent), BSP’s Aditya Kumar, and independent candidate Vishal Kumar. Now, the main contest is set between RJD’s Jitendra Rai and Jan Suraaj’s Abhay Singh.

Chirag Paswan's party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP (R)) got 29 seats in the NDA seat sharing plan. They fielded Bhojpuri actress Seema Singh from Saran’s Marhaura Assembly constituency. She is a popular in Bihar, and was considered a strong contender for NDA.

Seema filed her nominations from Marhaura, and submitted detailed information about her educational qualifications and assets. She claimed that her educational qualification is having passed ninth grade. The returning officer rejected her nomination as he found discrepancies in her documents.

Who is Seema Singh?

Seema Singh, 35, is a popular Bhojpuri actress, Model and Tv presenter, known as 'Helen'. Seema Singh married to Businessman Saurav Kumar Singh on 13 March 2019. They have one son Shivaay together. Seema Singh joined Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in the presence of its National President Chirag Paswan on April 4, 2023

NDA seat sharing

After much speculations of rift in NDA, seat-sharing for BJP, Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Chiraj Pawan's LJP (Ram Vilas Paswan) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) was announced. Both BJP and JD(U) got 101 seats each. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP (R)) got 29, while Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Party (Secular) (HAM) got 6 each.

Bihar elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).