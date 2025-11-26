BIG BLOW to Lalu Yadav Family, Ex-CM Rabri Devi ordered to vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow, Tej Pratap Yadav to leave 26 M Strand Road bungalow due to...

Bihar government has issued an order to former CM Rabri Devi to vacate the '10 Circular Road' Bungalow, the location that holds immense political significance for Lalu Yadav's family. It is issued amid the formation of new NDA government in Bihar, and a massive defeat faced by RJD in elections.

Bihar government has issued an order to former CM Rabri Devi to vacate the '10 Circular Road' Bungalow, the location that holds immense political significance for Lalu Yadav's family. They have occupied this residence for nearly two decades. Tej Pratap Yadav has also been ordered to leave his government-allotted house 'the 26, M Strand Road bungalow'. Building Construction Department, has issued this ordered amid the formation of new NDA government in Bihar, and a massive defeat faced by RJD and Congress in Bihar elections.

Rabri Devi's 10 Circular Road' Bungalow

After Rabri was ordered to vacate 10 Circular Road Bungalow, Building Construction Department has allotted her, a new government residence, Central Pool House No. 39 on Harding Road. However, 10 Circular Road bungalow has served as a political base for Lalu Yadav's family, from hosting major party decisions, visiting leaders to media briefings.

Rabri Devi, when she was CM of Bihar for 15 years, resided in the CM residence, 1 Aney Marg. However, after Nitish Kumar took the charge as CM and Lalu Yadav's family moved to opposition, she was allotted the 10 Circular Road bungalow.

Tej Pratap Yadav to vacate 26 M Strand Road bungalow

Tej Pratap Yadav has been directed to vacate his government-allotted bungalow at 26 M Strand Road. which has now been reassigned to Minister Lakhendra Kumar Roshan under the new NDA government’s allocation process.

Rabri devi has earlier retained 10 Circular Road

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav has legally fought to retain Lalu Yadav family's residence 10 Circular Road. Earlier Tejashwi Yadav became deputy CM of Bihar in 2015, and was allotted the government residence at 5 Deshratna Marg. However, in 2017, when Nitish Kumar switched back to the NDA and Sushil Modi replaced Tejashwi, the new administration demanded that he vacate the bungalow. However, he challenged the order in Patna High Court.

On February 19, 2019, the High Court ordered Tejashwi to vacate 5 Deshratna Marg, scrapping all special provisions granting government bungalows, vehicles, and staff to former chief ministers.

This directly impacted Rabri Devi, though she retained 10 Circular Road at the time because she was the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. However, now NDA is reshuffling the long-held government accommodations.