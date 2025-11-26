FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Traffic Alert! Chandigarh police issues advisory ahead of farmers rally today: Check traffic restrictions, diversions

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani make grand entry, couple arrive hand-in-hand at event goes viral; Watch

REVEALED! Why Dharmendra never stayed with Hema Malini even after getting married, Dream Girl once confessed 'I didn't want to...'

BIG BLOW to Lalu Yadav Family, Ex-CM Rabri Devi ordered to vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow, Tej Pratap Yadav to leave 26 M Strand Road bungalow due to...

Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Behind Bars: Reasons behind 27-year sentence and what it means for Brazil

Adah Sharma issues FIRST statement after demise of grandmother, drops adorable moments with 'Paati': 'She passed away 3 days ago'

Israel issues BIG statement on PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘new’ date to visit to India: says ‘PM has full confidence…, under PM Modi…’

India condemns 'arbitrary detention' of citizen in China, reaffirms Arunachal Pradesh as 'integral part'

This is India's second-most polluted city despite AQI sees slight improvment, not Faridabad, Delhi, Agra, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, it is....

Chandigarh: Panjab University to shutdown on November 26 due to student protests, exams to be held on..., check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Traffic Alert! Chandigarh police issues advisory ahead of farmers rally today: Check traffic restrictions, diversions

Traffic Alert! Chandigarh police issues advisory ahead of farmers rally today: C

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani make grand entry, couple arrive hand-in-hand at event goes viral; Watch

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani shut troll with grand entry, couple arriving...

REVEALED! Why Dharmendra never stayed with Hema Malini even after getting married, Dream Girl once confessed 'I didn't want to...'

Why Dharmendra never stayed with Hema Malini even after getting married

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch

OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

HomeIndia

INDIA

BIG BLOW to Lalu Yadav Family, Ex-CM Rabri Devi ordered to vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow, Tej Pratap Yadav to leave 26 M Strand Road bungalow due to...

Bihar government has issued an order to former CM Rabri Devi to vacate the '10 Circular Road' Bungalow, the location that holds immense political significance for Lalu Yadav's family. It is issued amid the formation of new NDA government in Bihar, and a massive defeat faced by RJD in elections.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 07:51 AM IST

BIG BLOW to Lalu Yadav Family, Ex-CM Rabri Devi ordered to vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow, Tej Pratap Yadav to leave 26 M Strand Road bungalow due to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bihar government has issued an order to former CM Rabri Devi to vacate the '10 Circular Road' Bungalow, the location that holds immense political significance for Lalu Yadav's family. They have occupied this residence for nearly two decades. Tej Pratap Yadav has also been ordered to leave his government-allotted house 'the 26, M Strand Road bungalow'. Building Construction Department, has issued this ordered amid the formation of new NDA government in Bihar, and a massive defeat faced by RJD and Congress in Bihar elections.

Rabri Devi's 10 Circular Road' Bungalow

After Rabri was ordered to vacate 10 Circular Road Bungalow, Building Construction Department has allotted her, a new government residence, Central Pool House No. 39 on Harding Road. However, 10 Circular Road bungalow has served as a political base for Lalu Yadav's family, from hosting major party decisions, visiting leaders to media briefings.

Rabri Devi, when she was CM of Bihar for 15 years, resided in the CM residence, 1 Aney Marg. However, after Nitish Kumar took the charge as CM and Lalu Yadav's family moved to opposition, she was allotted the 10 Circular Road bungalow.

Tej Pratap Yadav to vacate 26 M Strand Road bungalow

Tej Pratap Yadav has been directed to vacate his government-allotted bungalow at 26 M Strand Road. which has now been reassigned to Minister Lakhendra Kumar Roshan under the new NDA government’s allocation process.

Rabri devi has earlier retained 10 Circular Road 

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav has legally fought to retain Lalu Yadav family's residence 10 Circular Road. Earlier Tejashwi Yadav became deputy CM of Bihar in 2015, and was allotted the government residence at 5 Deshratna Marg. However, in 2017, when Nitish Kumar switched back to the NDA and Sushil Modi replaced Tejashwi, the new administration demanded that he vacate the bungalow. However, he challenged the order in Patna High Court. 

On February 19, 2019, the High Court ordered Tejashwi to vacate 5 Deshratna Marg, scrapping all special provisions granting government bungalows, vehicles, and staff to former chief ministers.

This directly impacted Rabri Devi, though she retained 10 Circular Road at the time because she was the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. However, now NDA is reshuffling the long-held government accommodations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Traffic Alert! Chandigarh police issues advisory ahead of farmers rally today: Check traffic restrictions, diversions
Traffic Alert! Chandigarh police issues advisory ahead of farmers rally today: C
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani make grand entry, couple arrive hand-in-hand at event goes viral; Watch
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani shut troll with grand entry, couple arriving...
REVEALED! Why Dharmendra never stayed with Hema Malini even after getting married, Dream Girl once confessed 'I didn't want to...'
Why Dharmendra never stayed with Hema Malini even after getting married
BIG BLOW to Lalu Yadav Family, Ex-CM Rabri Devi ordered to vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow, Tej Pratap Yadav to leave 26 M Strand Road bungalow due to...
BIG BLOW to Lalu Yadav Family, Rabri Devi ordered to vacate 10 Circular Road...
Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Behind Bars: Reasons behind 27-year sentence and what it means for Brazil
Brazil former President Bolsonaro ordered to serve 27-year prison term for coup
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement