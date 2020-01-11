Big blow to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, top commander arrested in J&K

In a big blow to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, the Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested a top commander of the terror outfit, identified as Syed Naveed alias Naveed Babu from Kulgam district, sources said.

Naveed, a cop-turned-terrorist, was nabbed with another terrorist identified as Rafi Ahmad from Wanpho area of Kulgam district this afternoon.

Naveed deserted the police ranks to join the terrorist outfit in 2017 and was involved in several attacks on security forces and other crimes in south Kashmir.

Sources said the top commander was handling Hizbul Mujahideen operations in the south and central Kashmir for the last few months.

Police had also pointed at his role in the killing of non-local civilians and setting an apple laden truck following the abrogation of J&K special status in August last year.