The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by former Janta Dal (S) MP Prajwal Revanna on Monday challenging the Karnataka High Court's order denying him bail in connection with case of rape and sexual abuse.

A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma refused to entertain the plea of Revanna."Dismissed," Justice Trivedi said.As senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Revanna, told the bench that the offence of Section 376 IPC (rape) was not mentioned in the complaint, Justice Trivedi pointed out that there are several other complaints.

"You are so powerful," the bench told Revanna's counsel.Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was accused in cases related to sexual assaults of multiple women, unearthed after leaking explicit videos during the 2024 Parliament elections.

Revanna challenged the Karnataka High Court order dated October 21 whereby it dismissed his regular bail and anticipatory bail pleas.

On May 31, he was arrested from Bengaluru airport by CID's SIT on his return from Germany where he remained for 35 days after hundreds of explicit videos surfaced allegedly featuring him with multiple women. He lost the Lok Sabha election by over 40,000 votes.

