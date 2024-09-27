Twitter
Big blow for BJP as Sunil Jakhar resigns as Punjab chief ahead of Panchayat elections: Report

However, sources within the BJP leadership have hinted that Jakhar has expressed a desire to step down from his position as state party president, citing difficulties in working freely within the state.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

Big blow for BJP as Sunil Jakhar resigns as Punjab chief ahead of Panchayat elections: Report
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar has reportedly resigned ahead of the panchayat elections scheduled for October 15, according to a report by Indian Express, though no official confirmation has been made. Jakhar has not responded to calls and his personal assistant, Sanjeev Trika said "there is nothing like this," stating that Jakhar has simply been busy and less active recently.

However, sources within the BJP leadership have hinted that Jakhar has expressed a desire to step down from his position as state party president, citing difficulties in working freely within the state.

