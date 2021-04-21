Big announcement! All adults in Uttar Pradesh to get free COVID-19 vaccine

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided that all eligible people above 18 years of age will be vaccinated for free from May 1 in government hospitals.

The decision came after a virtual meeting of the Council of Ministers under the chairmanship of UP CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss the situation of coronavirus in the state has ended.

In the virtual meeting with the state ministers, CM Yogi decided that the government will provide free vaccination to all those above 18 years of age in UP. The Health Department will make preparations for this. Apart from this, the government will further simplify the facilities given to the public during the coronavirus crisis. These include medicines, beds, oxygen and other facilities. For this, Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh and Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna have been instructed to chalk out a strategy.

In the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister was connected through video conferencing.

While the vaccine has been made free for all adults, the government has, however, appealed that those who are competent and can pay the price of the vaccine, should go to private hospitals and get the jab.

From May 1, vaccination will be in three categories. First of all, those who have to take a second dose will be vaccinated. After this, the vaccine will be given to those above 45 years of age and then to those above 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, the UP government has given a huge relief by ordering 28-day paid leave to employees who have tested COVID-19 positive.

In a notification, the government has said that a shop or company where more than 10 people work will have to demonstrate ways to prevent coronavirus infection at the main gate. With this, all those who test positive for the virus will have to be given 28 days of paid leave. Whatever shop or factory is closed by government order, its employees will have to be paid salary and allowances along with the leave.