Big action on Mumbai metro pillar accident: Rs 5 crore fine imposed on contractor, 5 arrested

A 46-year-old man was killed and three others injured after a parapet segment from the under-construction Metro 4 corridor collapsed in Mumbai’s Mulund. Five people were arrested, heavy fines imposed, and a high-level probe ordered as the state government announced compensation.

A 46-year-old man lost his life and three others were injured on Saturday after a section of a parapet from an under-construction Metro corridor crashed onto vehicles below in Mumbai’s Mulund area. The accident occurred on LBS Road when a concrete segment from the elevated Metro Line 4 project gave way, striking an autorickshaw and a car passing beneath.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdhani Yadav, who was seated in the rear of the autorickshaw. The rickshaw driver, Rajkumar Yadav, sustained serious injuries and remains in intensive care at a local hospital. Another passenger, Mahendra Pratap Yadav, and car driver Deepa Ruhiya also suffered injuries but are reported to be stable.

Government Orders Probe, Announces Compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident “deeply unfortunate” and directed authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation. He announced an ex gratia payment of ₹5 lakh for the victim’s family and assured that medical expenses for the injured would be covered by the state government and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The MMRDA has set up a high-level inquiry committee to determine the exact cause of the collapse. Officials said the panel will review construction practices, quality control protocols, on-site supervision, and compliance with contractual obligations. As a precautionary step, work along the affected stretch has been temporarily halted. A broader safety audit of similar infrastructure sites across the city has also been ordered.

Fines, Arrests and Suspension

In response to the incident, the MMRDA imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on the main contractor, Reliance Infrastructure-Astaldi (RAJV), and its sub-contractor, Milan Road Buildtech LLP. Additionally, a consortium serving as the general consultant for the project was fined Rs 1 crore.

Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the case, including four executives from Milan Road Buildtech and a project manager associated with the consulting firm. Authorities stated that the specific construction work at the location was being handled by the subcontractor. A senior MMRDA engineer has also been suspended pending inquiry.

Political Reactions and Allegations

The tragedy has triggered sharp political reactions. Opposition leaders criticised the ruling Mahayuti government, questioning construction oversight and safety standards. Local BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha alleged that standard operating procedures were not properly followed and claimed the contractor had previously been flagged for negligence. He said concerns about multiple safety lapses along the stretch had been formally raised with authorities last month.

The incident has renewed concerns over construction safety in large-scale infrastructure projects across Mumbai.