FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 120 mist spray system installation at Indira Gandhi International Airport to control air pollution

Rashmika Mandanna treats fans with unseen moments with Vicky Kaushal from Chhaava: 'What a special...'

Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Love & War delay, confirms avoiding clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2: 'We wanted the...'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip class 10th board examination; Here's why

Murder or suicide? WhatsApp message surfaces after Noida couple found shot dead in parked car on Valentine’s day

Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaih died by suicide in US? Chilling last words to his roommate, ‘I've stopped caring man’

Delhi Gang War: Man linked to Gogi gang shot dead in Rohini, Tillu gang angle suspected amid rivalry

Big action on Mumbai metro pillar accident: Rs 5 crore fine imposed on contractor, 5 arrested

EAM Jaishankar’s first reaction to US claims of India halting Russian oil purchases: ‘Wedded to strategic autonomy’

Bangladesh elections: BNP leader Tarique Rahman as PM, cabinet ministers to be sworn in on Feb 17

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rashmika Mandanna treats fans with unseen moments with Vicky Kaushal from Chhaava: 'What a special...'

Rashmika Mandanna treats fans with unseen moments with Vicky Kaushal from Chhaav

Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Love & War delay, confirms avoiding clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2: 'We wanted the...'

Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Love & War delay, confirms avoiding clash

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip class 10th board examination; Here's why

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip class 10th board examination; Here's why

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein

DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

HomeIndia

INDIA

Big action on Mumbai metro pillar accident: Rs 5 crore fine imposed on contractor, 5 arrested

A 46-year-old man was killed and three others injured after a parapet segment from the under-construction Metro 4 corridor collapsed in Mumbai’s Mulund. Five people were arrested, heavy fines imposed, and a high-level probe ordered as the state government announced compensation.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 09:26 AM IST

Big action on Mumbai metro pillar accident: Rs 5 crore fine imposed on contractor, 5 arrested
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 46-year-old man lost his life and three others were injured on Saturday after a section of a parapet from an under-construction Metro corridor crashed onto vehicles below in Mumbai’s Mulund area. The accident occurred on LBS Road when a concrete segment from the elevated Metro Line 4 project gave way, striking an autorickshaw and a car passing beneath.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdhani Yadav, who was seated in the rear of the autorickshaw. The rickshaw driver, Rajkumar Yadav, sustained serious injuries and remains in intensive care at a local hospital. Another passenger, Mahendra Pratap Yadav, and car driver Deepa Ruhiya also suffered injuries but are reported to be stable.

Government Orders Probe, Announces Compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident “deeply unfortunate” and directed authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation. He announced an ex gratia payment of ₹5 lakh for the victim’s family and assured that medical expenses for the injured would be covered by the state government and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The MMRDA has set up a high-level inquiry committee to determine the exact cause of the collapse. Officials said the panel will review construction practices, quality control protocols, on-site supervision, and compliance with contractual obligations. As a precautionary step, work along the affected stretch has been temporarily halted. A broader safety audit of similar infrastructure sites across the city has also been ordered.

Fines, Arrests and Suspension

In response to the incident, the MMRDA imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on the main contractor, Reliance Infrastructure-Astaldi (RAJV), and its sub-contractor, Milan Road Buildtech LLP. Additionally, a consortium serving as the general consultant for the project was fined Rs 1 crore.

Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the case, including four executives from Milan Road Buildtech and a project manager associated with the consulting firm. Authorities stated that the specific construction work at the location was being handled by the subcontractor. A senior MMRDA engineer has also been suspended pending inquiry.

Political Reactions and Allegations

The tragedy has triggered sharp political reactions. Opposition leaders criticised the ruling Mahayuti government, questioning construction oversight and safety standards. Local BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha alleged that standard operating procedures were not properly followed and claimed the contractor had previously been flagged for negligence. He said concerns about multiple safety lapses along the stretch had been formally raised with authorities last month.

The incident has renewed concerns over construction safety in large-scale infrastructure projects across Mumbai.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rashmika Mandanna treats fans with unseen moments with Vicky Kaushal from Chhaava: 'What a special...'
Rashmika Mandanna treats fans with unseen moments with Vicky Kaushal from Chhaav
Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Love & War delay, confirms avoiding clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2: 'We wanted the...'
Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Love & War delay, confirms avoiding clash
Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip class 10th board examination; Here's why
Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip class 10th board examination; Here's why
Murder or suicide? WhatsApp message surfaces after Noida couple found shot dead in parked car on Valentine’s day
Murder or suicide? WhatsApp message surfaces after Noida couple found shot dead
Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaih died by suicide in US? Chilling last words to his roommate, ‘I've stopped caring man’
Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaih died by suicide? His chilling last words
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement