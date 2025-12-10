BIG action against IndiGo amid mass flight cancellations, Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu orders 10% cut in…, says, ‘CEO was summoned…’

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that IndiGo’s internal mismanagement has caused severe inconvenience to passengers. Due to this the government is taking necessary measures to bring the situation back to normalcy.

In a big action against IndiGo airlines, the Indian government has ordered to reduce 10% of its planned flights after over 2000 flights were cancelled, leaving lakhs of passengers stranded and frustrated last week. The mass cancellation of flight, and large-scale disruption of the operations occurred after IndiGo faced challenges in transitioning into the second phase of the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms for pilots, introduced by the government for safety regulations.

Earlier the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), slashed 5% of IndiGo flight operations, later the government doubled it up to 10%, and was announced by civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on X. This comes after a meeting with IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, who cancelled a high-profile appearance at an industry event in London to deal with the crisis, as reported by Reuters.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that IndiGo’s internal mismanagement has caused severe inconvenience to passengers. Due to this the government is taking necessary measures to bring the situation back to normalcy.

On X, he wrote, ‘During the last week, many passengers faced severe inconvenience due to Indigo’s internal mismanagement of crew rosters, flight schedules and inadequate communication. While the enquiry and necessary actions are underway, another meeting with Indigo’s top management was held to review the stabilisation measures.’

He added, ‘Today again, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned to the Ministry to provide an update. He confirmed that 100% of the refunds for flights affected till 6th December have been completed. A strict instruction to expedite the completion of the remaining refunds and baggage handover was given.’

He said that the temporary curttailment will help in stabilising the flight operations of IndiGo and will reduce cancellations. ‘The Ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall Indigo routes, which will help in stabilising the airline’s operations and lead to reduced cancellations. A curtailment of 10% has been ordered. While abiding with it, Indigo will continue to cover all its destinations as before,’ Naidu said.

The minister also said that Indigo has been ordered to comply with all the directives of the Ministry, including fare capping and passenger convenience measures without any exception.