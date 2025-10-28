Big Aadhaar card Update: Easier process, new deadlines, and fee changes; Here’s all you need to know

From November 1, Aadhaar holders can update their name, address, DOB, and mobile number online without documents. Biometric updates still need centres. PAN linking deadline is Dec 31, 2025. UIDAI’s e-KYC and offline KYC simplify banking, post office accounts, and payment services.

Aadhaar card holders have an important responsibility: keeping their KYC information up to date. From November 1, 2025, the process of updating Aadhaar details will become significantly easier. Users will be able to update their name, address, date of birth, and mobile number online without needing to upload supporting documents. The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) will now verify information through official government databases such as PAN, passport, driving license, ration card, birth certificate, and school records, streamlining the update process. Physical visits to an Aadhaar centre will only be necessary for biometric updates, like fingerprints or iris scans.

Aadhaar Update Fee Changes

Recent fee revisions have been implemented as of October 1, 2025:

Demographic Update: Rs 75 (earlier Rs 50) for updating name, address, date of birth, mobile number, or email.

Biometric Update: Rs 125 (earlier Rs 100) for fingerprint, iris, or photo changes.

Children’s Updates: One-time biometric updates are free for children aged 5–7 and 15–17 years. Updates for children aged 7–15 remain free until September 2026.

Document-based Updates: Fees at Aadhaar centres are Rs 75, but online updates are free until June 2026.

PAN–Aadhaar Linking Deadline

All PAN cards must be linked with Aadhaar by December 31, 2025. Failure to do so will lead to PAN deactivation from January 1, 2026, potentially causing issues with mutual funds, demat accounts, and tax-saving investments.

Easier Aadhaar e-KYC

To simplify KYC processes and improve privacy, UIDAI and NPCI have introduced offline KYC and Aadhaar e-KYC Setu. These tools allow banks and NBFCs to verify customers without requiring their full Aadhaar number. Only active and non-duplicate Aadhaar numbers will be accepted for account opening or investment processes. Invalid or duplicate Aadhaar numbers can result in suspension of banking or investment services.

Upcoming Rules and Precautions

From January 1, 2026, new KYC and fraud-monitoring rules will apply to the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS).

Post office accounts like RD, PPF, and NSC can now be opened using Aadhaar e-KYC, but outdated or unlinked Aadhaar may block deposits and withdrawals.

What Aadhaar holders should do now:

Check Aadhaar status via the UIDAI website or mAadhaar app.

Verify PAN–Aadhaar linking on the Income Tax portal.

Update Aadhaar details in bank and investment accounts.

Rural users should consult cooperative banks or Aadhaar service centres for AePS updates.

Regularly keep all Aadhaar-linked KYC details current.

With these changes, updating Aadhaar is faster, safer, and more convenient, ensuring users remain compliant with the latest government rules.