Bidar sedition case: Parent, school headmistress arrested for anti-CAA drama granted bail

A court in Bidar in north Karnataka on Friday granted bail to a parent and the headmistress of a school, arrested in the "sedition" case for their alleged involvement in staging an anti-CAA drama which allegedly portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light.

The drama in connection with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was staged by students of the fourth, fifth and sixth standards on January 21.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge granted conditional bail to Nazbunnisa (parent) and Fareeda Begum (headmistress) who were arrested on January 30.

The bail was granted upon executing a personal bond for Rs one lakh with two sureties for the like sum, official sources said.

The bail conditions include that the accused should appear before the Investigating Officer as and when called upon and extend cooperation in the probe, not try to tamper with evidence and appear before the court concerned on all dates of the hearing, unless prevented by any genuine cause.

A sedition case was later lodged by police against the school management, along with other sections of IPC on January 26, based on a complaint from social worker Neelesh Rakshyal.

The play uploaded on social media had gone viral.

Officials had earlier said the utterances against Modi was not part of the original script, but the mother of the sixth standard student allegedly incorporated them during practice and the teacher allowed it to be part of the drama.

The complainant alleged that the school authorities 'used' the students to perform a drama where they "abused" Modi in the context of the CAA and NRC.

The management tried to create 'fear' among the Muslims that they would have to leave the country if the CAA and NRC are implemented, Rakshyal had said.

Police had earlier come in for for criticism from some quarters for questioning thechildren in connection with the case, in uniform.

(With PTI inputs)