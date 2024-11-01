Dr. Debroy was not only a prolific author on economic topics but also translated key Indian scriptures, including the Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, and the Bhagavad Gita into English.

Prominent economist and chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Dr. Bibek Debroy, passed away on Friday at the age of 69. Previously a member of NITI Aayog, Debroy held esteemed positions at various prestigious institutions, including the Centre for Policy Research and the National Council of Applied Economic Research.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences following Debroy's death, highlighting his significant contributions to India's intellectual landscape. In a tribute shared on X, Modi remarked, “Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar with expertise in various fields such as economics, history, culture, politics, and spirituality. His works have left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he took great pleasure in making ancient texts accessible to younger generations.”



Dr. Debroy was not only a prolific author on economic topics but also translated key Indian scriptures, including the Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, and the Bhagavad Gita into English.



Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also honored Debroy’s legacy upon learning of his passing. He stated, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Bibek Debroy. He was an esteemed economist and prolific writer whose insights into economic issues will be greatly missed. His newspaper columns enlightened millions. Dr. Debroy has left a lasting impact in economics, academia, and literature. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.”